Persona 5 Royal's huge 68% discount lets you steal hearts at the Steam Deck game's lowest price

There's never been a better time to dive into Persona 5 Royal, the beloved turn-based RPG from Atlus, now a massive 68% off on Fanatical. The acclaimed JRPG is fully verified for Steam Deck, making it the perfect pick for anyone wanting to take Tokyo's supernatural high school drama on the go, and who doesn't want to play one of the best RPGs ever made while out and about?

Have you ever wanted a unique mix of teenage life, dungeon crawling, and metaphysical rebellion? If you're a millennial like me, you will for sure have a soft spot for a blend of slice-of-life high school drama and supernatural action. In that realm, Persona 5 Royal delivers. Fans of deep storytelling and character development will find it sits comfortably among the best anime games of the last decade.

In Persona 5 Royal, you'll spend your days forming friendships, attending class, and exploring Tokyo, then by night, lead the Phantom Thieves into the Metaverse to change the hearts of corrupt adults (adulting is very good at corrupting hearts, alas). Along the way, you may appreciate the gorgeous art direction, jazz-infused soundtrack, and slick combat system.

The "Royal" edition adds a ton of new content, including an additional semester of story, new confidants, and rebalanced mechanics that make this the ultimate way to experience the game. Considering the base game is already a 100-hour-long experience, Royal gives you even more reason to continue playing as the Phantom Thieves, even if you've already played the original version before.

On the Steam Deck, it's also a dream to play. Load times are quick, performance is stable, and it's easy to slip into a quick Palace run or Social Link session wherever you are. The turn-based combat works brilliantly in handheld form, and the jazzy soundtrack feels tailor-made for a pair of good headphones and a quiet train ride.

Right now, you can grab Persona 5 Royal for just $19.19 at Fanatical, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. It's a personal favorite of mine, and few turn-based role-playing games have delivered the same heartfelt narrative with bombastic action quite like Atlus' latest mainline Persona has.

This deal is only available until Wednesday, October 19th, 2025.

