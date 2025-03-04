If you mix an incredible narrative, ridiculously stylish combat, and a superb soundtrack together, you’ll get something like Persona 5 Royal. ATLUS has been one of the best RPG developers in the last few decades, but the latest mainline release in the Persona series is arguably their greatest. If you’ve been missing out on this fantastic role-playing game, you can now get it at its lowest price on Nintendo Switch.

Despite starting life as a PS4 exclusive, Persona 5 Royal’s lengthy yet engaging story makes it a perfect fit on the best handheld console with the Switch port. As captivating as it is stylish, Persona 5 is one of the best JRPGs of the last decade, and I’ve yet to find a role-playing game that nails every aspect quite like it.

You play as a character with the codename Joker, who transfers to a new school after being blamed for a crime he didn’t commit. After receiving a supernatural app on his mobile phone, he is able to enter Palaces, metaphysical manifestations of the negativity within each person. Vowing to help the world, Joker forms the Phantom Thieves, a group of like-minded characters who enter Palaces and steal bad people’s hearts, reforming them in the process.

Between the game’s intense turn-based combat sections, which ooze with style and substance that even the best action games struggle to offer, you can easily mistake Persona 5 for being a cozy game. Before and after battling foes, you’ll be living in a life simulation experience where you have a limited time per day to connect with your allies or other characters or prepare for upcoming Palaces.

It should be very clear that I think Persona 5 Royal is one of the best Switch RPGs, but I’m not alone in that opinion. In our Persona 5 Royal review, Tilly Lawton called it an “immersive and iconic JRPG”, adding that it offers “stylised visuals, fast-paced, turn-based combat, and a unique world full of captivating characters and stunning stories” and ultimately scored it a 9/10.

If you’re looking for a “life-changing” RPG (that joke will make sense to you soon), then you can grab Persona 5 Royal on Switch for just $24.99 at Best Buy, the lowest price the game has ever been. For that price, you’re getting around 100 hours of content – and even if you’re looking to make your Switch 2 pre-orders soon, you’ll still be able to play it on the upcoming console as well.

As one of the best Switch games ever made, this Persona 5 Royal deal is so amazing that I'm even tempted to buy another copy for a friend.