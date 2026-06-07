Persona 6 gets the strangest and most disappointing reveal at the Xbox Showcase

You've all been wondering whether Persona 6 would show its face at the Xbox Showcase. Sega has been working overtime trying to downplay the game's possible appearance during the presentation, going as far as to take down some alleged leaks. When that happens, you might as well just confirm the good news. But wonder no more, we finally have our first look at the upcoming RPG. And it's definitely...a look.

P-Studio loves dishing out new Persona games. Between remakes, free mobile games, and spin-offs, Persona fans have been eating well over the last few years. Now, a decade after Persona 5's launch, we're finally moving on. Following the 30th anniversary celebrations earlier this year, the forthcoming JRPG makes an appearance in the Xbox Games Showcase, well, kind of.

There's not really much to glean from it, unless you're a fan of big green logos, that is. Seriously, all we see is just a camera zooming through a crowd of unidentified people, before a brief splash of red, and then the game's logo. How exciting. I get it, P-Studio doesn't want to show off too much as there is likely a bigger presentation for it coming, but you know, literally anything would have been nice. To make things worse, if you're a Nintendo Switch 2 owner, there's no confirmation that it's headed to the handheld.

While we've had Persona 5: Strikers, Persona 4: Golden, and Persona 3: Portable on the platform, it just seems a little…strange. Maybe we'll see Persona 6 pop up in a future Nintendo Direct. Maybe we won't. The Xbox Games Showcase also shares a trailer for Persona 4: Revival, and yes, you guessed it, it's also not coming to Switch 2.

Earlier this week, Sega began taking down leaks of the game that were making the rounds on social media. They originated from the Chinese messaging board, Red Note, according to Persona fansite Persona Central. The messages claim the images are sourced from an external animation team, and were verified by a range of Persona scoopers. Other assets include the game's logo, which has also been taken down.

Speaking about action from Sega, X user 'DKmariolink' says that he "got a DMCA takedown request by Sega, so that second image was in fact real and not AI generated. Not posting it again, but if you know, you know." Before this, Microsoft confirmed plans to put Persona 5: Royal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

As a cloud and PC option, that means you can play it on your ROG Xbox Ally or Steam Deck, although the latter will require some workarounds.