We called it, Persona 6 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Persona 6 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2! We had hoped, and now it's real.

a screenshot of the persona 6 switch 2 reveal
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OK, we had to wait a little while, but it's now official - we're officially getting Persona 6 on Nintendo Switch 2. Atlus also revealed at the same time that we're getting Persona 4 Revival on the handheld, even if it's a bit later than on other platforms.

The developer revealed both games during September's Nintendo Direct stream, with a special animation showing Persona 6 on a Switch 2 console. Information is a little slim about the game for now - all we've seen is a short green-themed teaser, and now another, even shorter green-themed glimpse.

Persona 6 release date speculation

There's currently no release date for Persona 6, and given that Persona 4 Revival releases in early 2027, it may be toward the end of next year or even later.

Is there a Persona 6 trailer?

It doesn't show much except some green-tinged graveyard shots, with stormy, rainy weather, and what sounds like neon lights. The video pans up to a statue, and then there are some mangled text-like images. This gives way to a ghostly P6 logo. You can check out the only trailer we have for Persona 6 below.

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We here at Pocket Tactics are very, very excited for a new Persona game, so we'll update right here with any information as soon as we get it.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.