We called it, Persona 6 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2

OK, we had to wait a little while, but it's now official - we're officially getting Persona 6 on Nintendo Switch 2. Atlus also revealed at the same time that we're getting Persona 4 Revival on the handheld, even if it's a bit later than on other platforms.

The developer revealed both games during September's Nintendo Direct stream, with a special animation showing Persona 6 on a Switch 2 console. Information is a little slim about the game for now - all we've seen is a short green-themed teaser, and now another, even shorter green-themed glimpse.

Persona 6 release date speculation

There's currently no release date for Persona 6, and given that Persona 4 Revival releases in early 2027, it may be toward the end of next year or even later.

Is there a Persona 6 trailer?

It doesn't show much except some green-tinged graveyard shots, with stormy, rainy weather, and what sounds like neon lights. The video pans up to a statue, and then there are some mangled text-like images. This gives way to a ghostly P6 logo. You can check out the only trailer we have for Persona 6 below.

We here at Pocket Tactics are very, very excited for a new Persona game, so we'll update right here with any information as soon as we get it.