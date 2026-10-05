Pet Store Tycoon codes October 2026

If you've always wanted to run a pet shop, then make use of these Pet Store Tycoon codes and get a head start in the business. You're going to need plenty of cash to feed all the animals, buy them toys, and unlock the yard to give them some exercise.

We keep our eyes peeled for the newest codes and add them to our guide. For budding animal entrepreneurs, we recommend keeping this page bookmarked so you can earn more coins for free.

Here are all the new Pet Store Tycoon codes:

MEOW - 250 coins

- 250 coins LUCKY - 250 coins

- 250 coins WOOF - 250 coins

- 250 coins 70KLIKES - 250 coins

Our master list of the best Roblox games and their Roblox code guides has all the latest releases and codes, so you can get tons of free cash, items, boosts, and more.

How do I redeem Pet Store Tycoon codes?

Redeem codes in Pet Store Tycoon by following these steps:

Launch Pet Store Tycoon in Roblox

There's a tutorial, but you don't need to complete it before using codes

Click the Twitter icon in the bottom right corner

Copy and paste or type a code in one at a time

Enjoy plenty of free cash!

What are Pet Store Tycoon codes?

The codes above come from the game's developer, DantesDivine, and are made specifically for use in Pet Store Tycoon. Each code gives you some free items to make your new pet-helping life easier - most reward you with a stack of coins, which you need to buy food and expansions for your shelter. The codes for this game don't have a release schedule, so keep checking back for new additions.

Is there a Pet Store Tycoon Discord?

There's a Discord server linked on the Pet Store Tycoon page; however, the invite takes you to a server for the game Hide or OOF. There aren't any Pet Store Tycoon channels in it, but they may get added if the owner is changing things up. The X account link also doesn't work. If a different Discord server pops up, we'll link it here.

Expired codes:

1M

PUPPY

Go ahead and enjoy Pet Store Tycoon using all the new codes!