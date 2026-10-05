Pet Store Tycoon codes October 2026

Find all the new Pet Store Tycoon codes here, and redeem them in the Roblox game for free coins.

a screenshot of a character in pet store tycoon
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If you've always wanted to run a pet shop, then make use of these Pet Store Tycoon codes and get a head start in the business. You're going to need plenty of cash to feed all the animals, buy them toys, and unlock the yard to give them some exercise.

We keep our eyes peeled for the newest codes and add them to our guide. For budding animal entrepreneurs, we recommend keeping this page bookmarked so you can earn more coins for free.

Here are all the new Pet Store Tycoon codes:

  • MEOW - 250 coins
  • LUCKY - 250 coins
  • WOOF - 250 coins
  • 70KLIKES - 250 coins

Our master list of the best Roblox games and their Roblox code guides has all the latest releases and codes, so you can get tons of free cash, items, boosts, and more.

how to redeem pet store tycoon codes in the roblox game

How do I redeem Pet Store Tycoon codes?

Redeem codes in Pet Store Tycoon by following these steps:

  • Launch Pet Store Tycoon in Roblox
  • There's a tutorial, but you don't need to complete it before using codes
  • Click the Twitter icon in the bottom right corner
  • Copy and paste or type a code in one at a time
  • Enjoy plenty of free cash!

What are Pet Store Tycoon codes?

The codes above come from the game's developer, DantesDivine, and are made specifically for use in Pet Store Tycoon. Each code gives you some free items to make your new pet-helping life easier - most reward you with a stack of coins, which you need to buy food and expansions for your shelter. The codes for this game don't have a release schedule, so keep checking back for new additions.

Is there a Pet Store Tycoon Discord?

There's a Discord server linked on the Pet Store Tycoon page; however, the invite takes you to a server for the game Hide or OOF. There aren't any Pet Store Tycoon channels in it, but they may get added if the owner is changing things up. The X account link also doesn't work. If a different Discord server pops up, we'll link it here.

Expired codes:

  • 1M
  • PUPPY

Go ahead and enjoy Pet Store Tycoon using all the new codes!

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.