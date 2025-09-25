Hoyoverse's cozy game has been on our radar since the very first leaks, and now a Petit Planet beta is on the way, with a fresh website and trailer to pore over. It looks really cute and has plenty of adorable animal characters awaiting your arrival.

'Games like Animal Crossing' is my favorite genre, and I have over 1k hours in New Horizons (look, the lockdown gave me a lot of free time, OK?), so I'm brimming with excitement for Petit Planet. I can farm, fish, beach comb, and decorate anything and everything? Sign me the heck up.

Which is exactly what I've done, as you can sign up on the official Petit Planet website to pre-register for the game, and be in with a chance of being selected for the upcoming beta test. Simply log in with your Hoyoverse account, complete a survey, and there you go.

The aim of Petit Planet is to grow your own little world into a haven and branch out into a galaxy by connecting to other planets. You can meet other players at the Galactic Bazaar and have a lovely time camping, or get to know the residents of each world, including the fox-like Isaki, the 'Battle Beetle trainer' - Genshin Impact's Arataki Itto would be proud.

This is the first life sim game from Hoyoverse, and the company seems to be putting its all in. It will come to PC and mobile in the future, though there aren't any exact dates. With the Honkai Nexus Anima release date in the mix too, we've got a lot to look forward to.

