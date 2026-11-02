Petit Planet codes November 2026

Ahead of Hoyoverse's latest launch, we got our first of the Petit Planet codes in the pre-release livestream. Here's how we can redeem them when the game opens up, and what we get. The game has a gacha system, where you can spend sea whistles to gain curios like furniture, cosmetics, and more.

The Petit Planet release date is super close now, and we're very excited about the cozy sim. From what we've seen so far, we're sure that it'll go right into our best mobile games list, and it may even earn a spot on our list of the best Switch games, as it's the first Hoyo game to release on the hybrid console!

Here are all the active Petit Planet codes:

PTPL1204 - ten curio sea whistles (new!)

How do I redeem Petit Planet codes?

We know how to redeem these codes in Petit Planet, even ahead of release. Simply follow these steps:

Launch Petit Planet on your platform of choice

Head to the settings menu

Go to the account tab

Choose the redemption code option

Type or paste a code into the box, one at a time

Go and get your rewards from PuffPost Box!

What are Petit Planet codes?

The codes in this guide are for use in Petit Planet only and are made specifically for the cute game. If Petit Planet follows a similar schedule to previous Hoyoverse games, it's likely we'll get the best new codes during Special Program livestreams every few weeks, along with some bonuses alongside game updates and announcements.

So far, codes have offered free in-game currency that you can use to pull for rare seasonal curios, decorations, and clothing, but future ones might also give us specific furniture items or clothing for our characters.