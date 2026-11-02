Petit Planet codes November 2026

Find the new Petit Planet codes here to redeem a bunch of handy goodies in Hoyoverse’s adorable cozy game.

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Petit Planet 
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Ahead of Hoyoverse's latest launch, we got our first of the Petit Planet codes in the pre-release livestream. Here's how we can redeem them when the game opens up, and what we get. The game has a gacha system, where you can spend sea whistles to gain curios like furniture, cosmetics, and more.

The Petit Planet release date is super close now, and we're very excited about the cozy sim. From what we've seen so far, we're sure that it'll go right into our best mobile games list, and it may even earn a spot on our list of the best Switch games, as it's the first Hoyo game to release on the hybrid console!

Here are all the active Petit Planet codes:

  • PTPL1204 - ten curio sea whistles (new!)
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How do I redeem Petit Planet codes?

We know how to redeem these codes in Petit Planet, even ahead of release. Simply follow these steps:

  • Launch Petit Planet on your platform of choice
  • Head to the settings menu
  • Go to the account tab
  • Choose the redemption code option
  • Type or paste a code into the box, one at a time
  • Go and get your rewards from PuffPost Box!

What are Petit Planet codes?

The codes in this guide are for use in Petit Planet only and are made specifically for the cute game. If Petit Planet follows a similar schedule to previous Hoyoverse games, it's likely we'll get the best new codes during Special Program livestreams every few weeks, along with some bonuses alongside game updates and announcements.

So far, codes have offered free in-game currency that you can use to pull for rare seasonal curios, decorations, and clothing, but future ones might also give us specific furniture items or clothing for our characters.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.