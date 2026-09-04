Petit Planet's warm, fuzzy vibes will get me through the chilly months ahead

I'm a fan of all things Hoyoverse, and with the developer slowly but surely releasing a game in every single genre, it was only a matter of time before a cozy title hit the scene. If you don't know what I'm talking about, Petit Planet is due to arrive this winter and features a cast of cute critters just waiting to befriend you and help tend to your brand-new planet.

I had the pleasure of playing for an hour at Gamescom, and during that time, I befriended a massive, fluffy, dog-like character named Mobai, along with some cute, smaller creatures that were reminiscent of bunnies and foxes.

The day-to-day life on your new planet revolves around the normal, cozy game fare: gathering resources, such as fruit and plants, crafting furniture, catching bugs, and reeling in fish. What sets it apart from other games in the genre is that you can venture away from your home planet, sailing into the Starsea to explore small islands while discovering rare resources and unique ecosystems.

Then there's the customization of your planet. While I was decorating my home, I found that the grid you build on is super simple to understand, and the ease of use for the various tools is appreciated. Heartopia was the last cozy game I played on mobile, and I have to say, the building in that title almost made me tear my hair out and was a big part of the reason I stopped playing.

More importantly than planet customizing, to me at least, is your character, and oh boy, are there a lot of outfits. There are massive frilly dresses, understated shirt and trouser combos, and even fits themed for the season, so your sprite can be as comfy-cozy as you are this holiday.

Sadly, as my preview of the game was so short, I didn't get to experience the multiplayer aspects. But I can't wait to head to the Galactic Bazaar with friends from around the world to take part in some silly little mini-games and enjoy our time together while the world outside is frosty.

If you can't wait to dive in, you can pre-register for the game right now on Google Play and the App Store. While we don't have an exact release date just yet, you can expect it this winter, and keep an eye on our Petit Planet guide, as we'll update that as soon as we have more information.