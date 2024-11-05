It’s all systems go over at Hoyoverse. New information suggests the upcoming mobile game we assumed was Astaweave Haven may now be called Petit Planet, according to a new trademark registered under the latter.

A screenshot posted to r/gachagaming by Alternative-Duty-532 shows plenty of worldwide accounts for PetitPlanet instead of Astaweave Haven, allegedly with the original Astaweave account being deleted. Hoyoverse filed a trademark for Petit Planet on October 31, 2024. This may now be the final name for the upcoming farm game inspired by games like Animal Crossing.

In September, Hoyoverse posted information about job roles for upcoming games, including a screenshot of what we assume is Petit Planet, showing some landscapes, creatures, and a person fishing.

A couple of subreddits exist showing what appear to be leaks of the game’s files including character designs, clothing, and critters. You can have a look here at the HYGGameLeaks and AstaweaveLeaks threads. This is all still speculation, as the game – whatever it’s called – is in very early production for now, and there doesn’t appear to be many sources for these leaked files.

There’s some contention as to whether the two games are separate or whether it’s just Petit Planet now – in Chinese, the name remains the same for both – 星布谷地 – but in Japanese, two names remain: ‘Hoshimi Haven’ (「ホシミへブン」) and ‘PetitePlanet’ (「プ チプラネット」).

The above post claims an Astaweave Haven Discord server exists and is verified. However, there’s no content on the server or confirmation of its validity. There’s a fan-made one with some activity, though. User Shazam-7778 raises a good point that if the server is real and hasn’t had its name changed yet, it might be a lot of commitment for a game name that now isn’t being used. It could be that these are two different games entirely.

Well, we sure are intrigued and will keep our eyes peeled for any information. In the meantime, here’s what we know about a Floatopia release date and the offline Animal Crossing Pocket Camp version.