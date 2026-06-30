We may get this Hoyoverse game on Switch before Genshin Impact

Petit Planet might be coming to Nintendo Switch, leaving Genshin Impact in the dust.

petit planet switch rating - a Nintendo Switch 2 with Petit Planet over the top
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A tiny droplet of information may suggest that Petit Planet, an upcoming life sim from Hoyoverse, may be the company's first game to come to Nintendo Switch. This is great news for cozy gamers and fans of anything with Animal Crossing vibes, but it's still a little odd.

Remember when Hoyoverse confirmed Genshin Impact on Switch? We sure do, and here we are six years later, still waiting. That's why it's weird that Petit Planet now has an official rating for the portable console, while Genshin doesn't.

According to the game's listing on the ESRB website, Petit Planet might just be making its way to Nintendo Switch. The cozy game is now officially rated as E for Everyone on "Windows PC [and] Nintendo Switch 2". As a trusted and official source, it's not often that the ESRB lists the wrong platforms, but mistakes with the publishing pipeline can happen.

While Petit Planet will likely have gacha game mechanics, similar to all of the other Hoyoverse games, it may not be as egregious as the character-based spending. It certainly feels like the most 'Nintendo' of the mobile gaming giant's projects.

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There's no official Petit Planet release date just yet, as we've only seen beta tests open up so far, but it's getting closer. Who knows, maybe it will come to the Switch, too.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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