Petit Planet is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, but you'll have to wait a little longer

If there's one thing the Nintendo Switch 2 has got plenty of, it's cosy games. Make room for more, as Hoyoverse confirms that Petit Planet is coming to the handheld in 2027. The Genshin Impact developer's life sim looks like a nice alternative to Animal Crossing, and if you're keen to play, you can get started with a new giveaway.

Hoyoverse announced the Nintendo Switch 2 port during its Petit Planet Pre-Launch Special Program, while cementing the December 4, 2026, release date. The initial release will be limited to PC, iOS, and Android, but the Nintendo Switch 2 version needs some more time in the oven. Hoyoverse says the team is hard at work on the port and will share gameplay footage and more details as we head into next year.

If you haven't been keeping an eye on Petit Planet, then it's one cozy game you won't want to miss. You play as a Planet Tender, travelling across the Starsea on the back of a Starsea Spirit called Oumuamua. You'll settle on your planet, where planting a Luca Seed lets you grow a Luca Arbor. The tree gradually shapes your planet's landscape, seasons, and ecosystem, so there's a little more to it than simply putting some furniture outside and calling it a day.

However, just because you're in space doesn't mean you're alone. You'll meet Neighbors, each with their own stories, and build friendships as you get to know them. With more than 1,000 clothing and furniture items to earn through regular gameplay, there's plenty of room to make your planet your own. Hoyoverse is also marking the Switch 2 announcement with a giveaway.

Three winners will receive a Nintendo Switch 2 and Pro Controller bundle, while another ten will get a $50 gift card. To enter, follow the Petit Planet X account and repost its announcement with #PetitPlanetSwitch2 before November 15, 2026. If you don't fancy waiting for the Switch 2 version, pre-registration is already available on the App Store and Google Play Store ahead of the December 4 launch.

Wondering how the game is shaping up? You can read our Petit Planet preview in the meantime, before the Petit Planet release date.