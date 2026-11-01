Petit Planet is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, but you'll have to wait a little longer

Petit Planet is bringing its galactic adventures to Nintendo Switch 2, but iPhone and Android players will get to play it first.

Petit Planet Switch 2: An image of an NPC farming.
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If there's one thing the Nintendo Switch 2 has got plenty of, it's cosy games. Make room for more, as Hoyoverse confirms that Petit Planet is coming to the handheld in 2027. The Genshin Impact developer's life sim looks like a nice alternative to Animal Crossing, and if you're keen to play, you can get started with a new giveaway.

Hoyoverse announced the Nintendo Switch 2 port during its Petit Planet Pre-Launch Special Program, while cementing the December 4, 2026, release date. The initial release will be limited to PC, iOS, and Android, but the Nintendo Switch 2 version needs some more time in the oven. Hoyoverse says the team is hard at work on the port and will share gameplay footage and more details as we head into next year.

If you haven't been keeping an eye on Petit Planet, then it's one cozy game you won't want to miss. You play as a Planet Tender, travelling across the Starsea on the back of a Starsea Spirit called Oumuamua. You'll settle on your planet, where planting a Luca Seed lets you grow a Luca Arbor. The tree gradually shapes your planet's landscape, seasons, and ecosystem, so there's a little more to it than simply putting some furniture outside and calling it a day.

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However, just because you're in space doesn't mean you're alone. You'll meet Neighbors, each with their own stories, and build friendships as you get to know them. With more than 1,000 clothing and furniture items to earn through regular gameplay, there's plenty of room to make your planet your own. Hoyoverse is also marking the Switch 2 announcement with a giveaway.

Three winners will receive a Nintendo Switch 2 and Pro Controller bundle, while another ten will get a $50 gift card. To enter, follow the Petit Planet X account and repost its announcement with #PetitPlanetSwitch2 before November 15, 2026. If you don't fancy waiting for the Switch 2 version, pre-registration is already available on the App Store and Google Play Store ahead of the December 4 launch.

Wondering how the game is shaping up? You can read our Petit Planet preview in the meantime, before the Petit Planet release date.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.