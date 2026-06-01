Phonk Clicker codes June 2026

Everyone loves a good clicker game, and our Phonk Clicker codes make this groovy addition to the genre even more addictive, letting you stock up on new tracks without spending a penny. Increase your stats, perform rebirths, and open crates for new phonks to find your new favorite soundtrack.

We look for new Phonk Clicker codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you need a new song to play on repeat.

Here are all the new Phonk Clicker codes:

Welcome - free crate (new!)

These aren't the only Roblox codes giving out awesome free stuff on the platform, so have a look around on Pocket Tactics to see if your favorite Roblox game has some too.

How do I redeem Phonk Clicker codes?

Redeeming codes in Phonk Clicker is really simple. All you have to do is:

Launch Phonk Clicker in Roblox

Tap the Menu button

Hit Codes

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and press Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Phonk Clicker codes?

Phonk Clicker codes are special passwords that the game's developer, Spunki, gives out to reward players. So far, these codes have awarded free crates that let you collect more phonk songs without getting to the next rebirth or spending any Robux. You might get lucky and unbox a godly phonk entirely for free!

How do I get more Phonk Clicker codes?

The best way to get more Phonk Clicker codes is to bookmark this page and check back in with us. These codes are hard to find, so instead of wasting your time scouting around the internet for them, leave the difficult task to us and get back to clicking.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Phonk Clicker codes.