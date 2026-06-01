Phonk Clicker codes June 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Phonk Clicker codes for free crates to grow your music collection.

Phonk Clicker codes: A Roblox character illustration pointing excitedly at a square image of album art, in the style of a record sleeve, outlined in white and pasted on the blurred upgrade tree from the game
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Everyone loves a good clicker game, and our Phonk Clicker codes make this groovy addition to the genre even more addictive, letting you stock up on new tracks without spending a penny. Increase your stats, perform rebirths, and open crates for new phonks to find your new favorite soundtrack.

We look for new Phonk Clicker codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you need a new song to play on repeat.

Here are all the new Phonk Clicker codes:

  • Welcome - free crate (new!)

These aren't the only Roblox codes giving out awesome free stuff on the platform, so have a look around on Pocket Tactics to see if your favorite Roblox game has some too.

Phonk Clicker codes: A screenshot of the codes box with an arrow pointing to the menu and a blurred background and a PT logo

How do I redeem Phonk Clicker codes?

Redeeming codes in Phonk Clicker is really simple. All you have to do is:

  • Launch Phonk Clicker in Roblox
  • Tap the Menu button
  • Hit Codes
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and press Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Phonk Clicker codes?

Phonk Clicker codes are special passwords that the game's developer, Spunki, gives out to reward players. So far, these codes have awarded free crates that let you collect more phonk songs without getting to the next rebirth or spending any Robux. You might get lucky and unbox a godly phonk entirely for free!

How do I get more Phonk Clicker codes?

The best way to get more Phonk Clicker codes is to bookmark this page and check back in with us. These codes are hard to find, so instead of wasting your time scouting around the internet for them, leave the difficult task to us and get back to clicking.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Phonk Clicker codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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