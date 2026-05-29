Nintendo's new mobile game Pictonico is short, weird, and wants your money

Pictonico! is the latest mobile experience released by Nintendo seemingly at random, and we tried it out.

pictonico release - a photo edited in a minigame
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So there's a brand new Nintendo mobile game out now, for free - but it might not be what you expect from the company behind Mario Kart Tour, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and Pikmin Bloom.

The latest release is Pictonico!, and it's available on Google Play and App Store right now. Described as an experience that lets you "turn your photos into minigames!", it does just that, and not much more.

The game is a bit like WarioWare, if Wario were let loose with your phone's gallery. It picks a photo at random, then loads it into three minigames. You have to pay for the rest, and the game does pressure you into buying the two volumes, which have 50 and 30 games a piece.

The minigames are very fast, though - you can download video and photo stills after you've done the game, but each one only lasts a few seconds. I think I'd call Pictonico! more of an app than a game, and it's just a little silly fun where you can mess around with your photos if you're bored or want to have a laugh watching an old picture of dear grandma chomp a skewer of food.

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While we were messing around with it in the Pocket Tactics office, we did wonder whether full access to your phone's gallery could be problematic. The app does focus on faces in each photo - for instance, it zoomed in on faces in pictures of paintings I'd taken, and singular faces in group pictures - but is there any filter for what it uploads? You can make your own album and choose which to use, but let's hope any super private moments remain as such.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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