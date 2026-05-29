Nintendo's new mobile game Pictonico is short, weird, and wants your money

So there's a brand new Nintendo mobile game out now, for free - but it might not be what you expect from the company behind Mario Kart Tour, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and Pikmin Bloom.

The latest release is Pictonico!, and it's available on Google Play and App Store right now. Described as an experience that lets you "turn your photos into minigames!", it does just that, and not much more.

The game is a bit like WarioWare, if Wario were let loose with your phone's gallery. It picks a photo at random, then loads it into three minigames. You have to pay for the rest, and the game does pressure you into buying the two volumes, which have 50 and 30 games a piece.

The minigames are very fast, though - you can download video and photo stills after you've done the game, but each one only lasts a few seconds. I think I'd call Pictonico! more of an app than a game, and it's just a little silly fun where you can mess around with your photos if you're bored or want to have a laugh watching an old picture of dear grandma chomp a skewer of food.

While we were messing around with it in the Pocket Tactics office, we did wonder whether full access to your phone's gallery could be problematic. The app does focus on faces in each photo - for instance, it zoomed in on faces in pictures of paintings I'd taken, and singular faces in group pictures - but is there any filter for what it uploads? You can make your own album and choose which to use, but let's hope any super private moments remain as such.