Pikmin 3 Deluxe gets a surprise Switch 2 update, bringing blooming good visuals

Anyone who has Pikmin 3 Deluxe, this one's for you - it's now shiny and refreshed for the Nintendo Switch 2. Hey, that rhymed! Anyway, Nintendo has sent out an update to improve the performance to match 2026 standards.

First released in 2013 on the Wii U, Pikmin 3 then got a facelift in 2020 with the Deluxe version releasing on Switch. Now, a handful of years later, it's got a bit more attention to bring it up to speed for the second Switch console.

The update officially improves visuals for the Switch 2 display and for high-resolution TV sets. This means it'll look a lot sharper on today's tech, compared to that of the 2017 hardware.

The other change is added GameShare support for the Bingo Battle mode. Now, you can share the game locally or online using GameChat. You and a friend can hop on and play online to fight it out and see who can fill their bingo sheet first by choosing 'play with people nearby' or 'play via GameChat' from the main menu. It's been a long time coming, but online play is finally here.

What we're wondering is, does this mean we'll get an update for Pikmin 4? There's currently no Switch 2 version or upgrade for it, so maybe, just maybe, something is coming in the future. Maybe in the near future, if the rumors about a September Nintendo Direct are true…