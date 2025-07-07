Get ready to grow some speculation, gang - the latest rumor is that a Pikmin 4 Switch 2 edition may pop up in the future. It seems odd that the game hasn't seen any mention or update just yet, but perhaps it won't be long until we hear something.

The rumor that's taking root is that a Pikmin 4 Switch 2 edition - a paid upgrade - will appear soon, along with a new Nintendo Direct stream. This comes from KirPinkFury, who does state that we should take this "with a HUGE grain of salt", as the source "isn't NateTheHate", a fairly reliable leaker in the community.

For those of you with a Switch 2, playing Pikmin 4 on the new console sees the game load faster, but that's it. Now, imagine if we got mouse controls, improved frame rates, crisper graphics, or… A proper co-op mode.

While I gave the game a stellar 10/10 in my Pikmin 4 review, I do agree that adding a co-op feature would make it that much better. Our very own Ruby has been advocating for the addition of a Pikmin 3-like co-op mode since 4 came out. "I foolishly purchased Pikmin 4 under the assumption it would have the best feature from 3, couch co-op, only to boot it up and learn it has a horrible stripped-back version," she says. "I haven't been back to play it at all since that day."

As of now, none of the Pikmin games have updates for Switch 2, whether it's paid editions or a small tweak to improve performance. There's also no DLC for Pikmin 4, despite some coming to Pikmin 3.

Hopefully, the next Nintendo Direct will reveal the company's plans for more games to get Switch 2 editions, including Pikmin 4, and upgrades alongside the likes of Pokémon Z-A and Elden Ring's Tarnished Edition later in the year.