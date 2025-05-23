As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

A Little To The Left publisher brings another heartfelt indie gem to mobile

Hyper Luminal Games’ Pine Hearts left a lasting impression on us, so we’re super excited to see it come to mobile, thanks to Secret Mode.

Pine Hearts mobile: Tyke bursting out of an iPhone on a slightly blurred Pine Hearts screenshot of mowing the golf course
Pine Hearts 

Exactly one year after its Nintendo Switch and PC release, Secret Mode has announced that Hyper Luminal Games' indie gem Pine Hearts is coming to mobile after joining the publisher's catalogue. The announcement also ushers in a bunch of new features for the existing Switch version to make the game even more accessible.

Last May, I had the pleasure of reviewing this game on the Nintendo Switch, and as you can see from my 9/10 Pine Hearts review, I absolutely adore it. Pine Hearts is a thought-provoking yet joyful exploration of loss, grief, and memories set in a quaint, family campsite where you play as Tyke, who is visiting for the first time since his father's passing and aims to conquer the mountain's summit.

Hyper Luminal Games focused heavily on making Pine Hearts as accessible as possible, and that energy continues through to the mobile port, which adds side-quest tracking and a mini-map, as well as mobile-optimized controls. When the mobile version launches, these quality of life updates will also land on the Switch and PC versions as a free update for existing players, and I look forward to testing them out, especially as the map's functionality was the only real gripe I had with the game at launch.

Secret Mode's Chief Publishing Officer, James Schall, says, "One of our main missions at Secret Mode is to uncover the indie gems that gamers never knew they needed in their lives. Last year, the entire team fell in love with Pine Hearts, and we couldn't be more delighted to welcome it to Secret Mode. We know this is a really special and emotionally powerful adventure, and wholesome fans who are about to discover Pine Hearts for the first time are in for a treat."

Pine Hearts is due to land on iOS and Android later in 2025, so keep your eyes on Secret Mode and Hyper Luminal Games' social media for more updates in the future. Meanwhile, you can check out the list of our other favorite portable cozy games, or go in-depth with our Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping review.

