Pirate Piece codes April 2026

One Piece games are the bread and butter of Roblox, and these Pirate Piece codes will help you climb the ranks in this particular experience. It might look eerily similar to Sailor Piece, but we can assure you that it's a completely new game, with fresh challenges to face and tons of grinding to do.

We look for new Pirate Piece codes regularly, so be sure to check back soon and bookmark this page so you can always access the latest freebies in a flash.

Here are all the new Pirate Piece codes:

AURACRATECODESORRYFORSHUTDOWN - one aura crate, 67 coins, and 67 gems (new!)

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN7 - two mythic chests, 67 coins, and 67 gems (new!)

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN5 - 125k coins, legendary chests, and 567 gems (new!)

If you're after more freebies in your favorite Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Pirate Piece codes?

Redeeming Pirate Piece codes is really easy. All you have to do is:

Open Pirate Piece in Roblox

Tap the Settings button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter on your keyboard

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Pirate Piece codes?

Pirate Piece codes are special passwords that unlock in-game goodies if you use them. These codes tend to drop with game updates, which is handy, as the devs said that the game is getting updates two to three times a week, so that's tons of freebies for you.

Is there a Pirate Piece Discord server?

Yes, there is a Pirate Piece Discord server. You can join the server from the social links section of the game page on Roblox, but at the time of writing, the link is broken.

Is there a Pirate Piece Trello?

Yes, there is a Pirate Piece Trello board. It's not the most populated right now, but you can click here to read all about the game's fruits, races, clans, and more.

How do I get more Pirate Piece codes?

The best way to get more Pirate Piece codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Especially while the Discord link is broken, Pocket Tactics is the best place to find verified codes all in one place, as we do the hard work for you. If you want to look around for yourself, you can try the game's Roblox group, as well as the Discord server - if you can get in.

Expired codes:

1000PLAYERSACTIVETYSM

LETSGET1000ACTIVEPLAYERS

AURACRATEBUTWILLEXPIRESOON

100KVISITSTYSM

SUKUNAUPDATE

FIRSTCODE

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN1

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN3

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Pirate Piece codes.