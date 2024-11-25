The Pixel 9 is my favorite Android phone, and it’s very cheap now

I am terrible when it comes to my mobile phone. I have a habit of upgrading to the latest and greatest, whether it’s the new Pro Max for the iPhone, the new Samsung Ultra, or testing a foldable smartphone. I’ve always avoided Google, due to some bad experiences with the Pixel 3, but now, I think I’ve found the one – Google Pixel 9. Well, at least until it slows down.

Yes, that’s right. Despite my love for the powerful Samsung S23 Ultra and my love for Apple’s simplicity with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, my heart wandered. When it comes to the best Android phones and best iPhones, I was consistently swapping back and forth – an endless battle that ran like a pendulum. However, I landed on the Google Pixel by complete chance, and I’m thrilled with it.

I won’t wax lyrical too much, as my thoughts remain remarkably unchanged from my Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review. As time went on, my eyes didn’t drift, and even with the release of the iPhone 16 – a perilous time when my mobile service provider dreaded me walking in the door – I shrugged.

There are some issues I have with the Pixel 9 lineup. The drowning wave of AI tools, despite me never using them, are consistently trying to make me use them, and there have been a fair amount of bugs during the Android 15 beta, including apps randomly shutting down or the keyboard not popping up. But, these issues matter little, as the Pixel 9 Pro XL feels like the best of both worlds. Android’s freedom of customization with Apple’s design philosophies.

My issues with Google are well-known. I dislike their recent core updates and how they affected the publisher industry, as well as the fact they shut down my beloved Stadia a few years ago. However, as someone who never used suggested passwords on iPhone, I love how well-connected Chrome on my PC and my Pixel is, and the ability to feel secure in my passwords without the stress of using a third-party app has made a huge improvement in my life.

While the Pixel series did see a price hike from last year’s models, I would’ve been happy paying the new full price (although, I did get it with my mobile data provider). Fortunately, if you’re looking for a new handset and you want to take the exciting risk of owning a Google Pixel 9 – well, these Black Friday deals make it a worthwhile investment.

Thanks to Black Friday, you can save $150 / £100 on all Pixel 9 models, aside from Pixel 9 Fold which has a $300 / £300 discount. Personally, I own the Pixel 9 Pro XL and absolutely love it, but I know that large cell phones aren’t for everyone – but all of the handsets use the same Tensor G4 chipset.

There are also discounts on the accessories that make your Google Pixel life even better. From the Pixel Watch 3 to the new Pixel Buds Pro 2, there are plenty of great Black Friday mobile deals to enjoy. Even then, thanks to Android’s open nature, you can always opt for accessories from other companies – for instance, I use the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro from Samsung (which, spoiler – they’re also on sale).

Despite the chipset not being as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in many premium flagships, the Google Pixel 9 is still an excellent gaming smartphone – so I also recommend taking a look at the best phone controllers to up your gaming experience. Alternatively, try and grab some of the top headset and earbud deals during Black Friday, as you’ll want something excellent for gaming or music.