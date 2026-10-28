Pixel Basketball codes October 2026

Use our Pixel Basketball codes to fill your pockets with free spins and cash. Spins can unlock unique styles for your baller to use during the game, and you can splash your cash on new avatar items, goal celebrations, and ball trails. You can truly make the game your own while you dribble, pass, and dunk across the three different stages.

We look for new Pixel Basketball codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back soon for the latest free gifts.

Here are all the new Pixel Basketball codes:

FREESLOT - one slot and five lucky spins (new!)

- one slot and five lucky spins (new!) 23250LIKES - 1k coins

- 1k coins THANKYOU5KCCU - ten lucky spins

All of the best Roblox games have freebies to claim, so check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Pixel Basketball codes?

You have to complete a few extra steps before you can redeem Pixel Basketball codes, but they're worth it for the freebies:

Join the Pixel:Games Roblox group

Like the game

Open Pixel Basketball in Roblox

Complete or skip the short tutorial

Tap the present icon at the top of the screen

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Pixel Basketball codes?

Pixel Basketball codes are special passwords that the developer gives out to reward players. Pixel:Games in particular releases a new code for every 250 likes the game gets, as well as others celebrating updates, CCU milestones, and bug fixes. A lot of them are only active for a very short time, so make sure to redeem them while you can!

Is there a Pixel Basketball Discord server?

Yes, there is a Pixel Basketball Discord. You can click here to join the Pixel Games server and gain access to the latest announcements, update logs, and polls. You can also become a content creator if you meet the requirements.

How do I get more Pixel Basketball codes?

The easiest way to get more Pixel Basketball codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We keep this list updated with the latest freebies and remove any codes from our list that have stopped working. The codes channel in the official Discord isn't very helpful, and other codes can be a pain to find, so just let us do the hard work.

Expired codes:

GOATSTYLE

UPDATE1

VOICECHAT

BLOCKINGFIX

BLOCKSFIXEDNOW

MINIUPDATE

QOL

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Pixel Basketball codes.