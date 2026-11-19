You're not short on Blue Lock games on Roblox, but knowing you can get some Pixel Blue Lock codes makes this one of the more enticing experiences. We all love a freebie, especially when it can help you win in a competitive team game.

However, what helps Pixel Blue Lock stand out is right there in the name: pixel. The art style is reminiscent of retro games, which isn't something you typically see in experiences based on this anime. Still, it's just as good for using all of those unique abilities you know and love.

Here are all the new Pixel Blue Lock codes:

NIGHTMARE - four lucky awakening spins and 500 echo shards

- four lucky awakening spins and 500 echo shards REORELEASE - four style spins, 1.5k coins, and four lucky style spins

- four style spins, 1.5k coins, and four lucky style spins KUNIGAMI - four flow spins and four lucky flow spins

Many more Roblox games offer freebies, and you can discover what they are in our Roblox codes guide.

How do I redeem Pixel Blue Lock codes?

To redeem your codes, follow these steps:

Open Pixel Blue Lock on Roblox

Tap the codes button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Pixel Blue Lock codes?

You can get extra spins and coins with these codes, which help you get better abilities. There's no set pattern for when to expect new ones, but many Roblox developers hand them out for milestones, events, and updates, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back every now and then to avoid disappointment.

Is there a Pixel Blue Lock Discord?

Of course there's a Pixel Blue Lock Discord server you can join, and it's the best place to learn the latest news and updates, though it's also a great place to talk about your favorite soccer anime with other fans.

How do I get more Pixel Blue Lock codes?

Checking in with us is your best bet, as we often search for new codes and put them here in one handy place for you. However, you can also check the game's Discord and social media channels if you have some time to kill.

With that, you know all of the new Pixel Blue Lock codes. Come back again soon for more.