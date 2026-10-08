Pixel Lineage codes October 2026

One thing we love about this RPG is that you actually have to engage with it in order to not get killed. Apart from redeeming Pixel Lineage codes, your fate is in your own hands with quick-time events to attack and dodge your enemies' attempts, so you'd best pay attention and grab some freebies while you're at it.

Codes offer race and talent spins, gold that you can use to buy potions and bid for gear, knowledge, lives in case you've been defeated, and event-specific currency items. Basically, there's not much you can't get from them!

Here are all the new Pixel Lineage codes:

COMMUNITY! - five race spins, five talent spins, and +1 life (new!)

- five race spins, five talent spins, and +1 life (new!) SLOOTH - 500 gold, 75 knowledge, three potions, and three talent spins (expires October 11)

- 500 gold, 75 knowledge, three potions, and three talent spins (expires October 11) TORMENT - 1k gold, 100 knowledge, three potions, eight race spins, and eight talent spins

- 1k gold, 100 knowledge, three potions, eight race spins, and eight talent spins OCTOBER - 25 candy

- 25 candy TUTORIAL - three race spins and three talent spins

Make sure to check out our list of Roblox codes for freebies in all your other favorite Roblox games.

How do I redeem my Pixel Lineage codes?

Make sure you complete the extra step before you redeem Pixel Lineage codes. We've outlined the method here:

Join the Pixel Lineage community group

Launch Pixel Lineage on Roblox

Click on the Goblin Merchant stand at the bottom right of the castle screen

Scroll to the bottom of the menu to find the code box

Put your code in and tap 'redeem'

How do I get more Pixel Lineage codes?

We're always on the lookout for more Pixel Lineage codes, even though the developer is a bit inconsistent with drops. Anyway, because of our vigilance, you can sit back and relax with the knowledge that we're on the case. We update our lists super regularly with the latest rewards for you to scoop up, but in case you want to take a peek for yourself, you can check the Discord server.

Is there a Pixel Lineage Discord server?

There is. Join it here to become part of a community you can chat and team up with. Plus, the devs are on hand to help with any bugs you might run into, as well as taking suggestions. That means you could help shape the next update if you want to.

Expired codes:

THANKYOU

EARLY

Good luck on the road. With Pixel Lineage codes, we're sure you won't need it.