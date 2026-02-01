Pixel Quest codes February 2026

I like survival games as much as the next person, but in order to stay alive in this one, I'll need Pixel Quest codes for freebies. This is one of the only Roblox games I've ever seen with this artstyle and formula, making it super unique and playable, but I'm not the most naturally talented at it.

Codes can net you free items, including stat boosts, experience points, luck, and style. By the latter, we mean cosmetics. What good is a successful run of the Overworld if you don't look good doing it?

Here are all the new Pixel Quest codes:

/code LUCKY - three lucky blocks, a lucky clover, and a super exp booster (new!)

Pixel Quest is just one Roblox game that offers freebies in the form of Roblox codes, so go and redeem as many as you can!

How do I redeem Pixel Quest codes?

It's pretty easy to redeem codes in Pixel Quest, but you've got to know where to look. Don't worry, we've got you. Follow these steps:

Launch Pixel Quest in Roblox

Click on the chat function on the left of the screen. (Note: this is separate from Roblox's chat, and you don't have to be age verified to use it)

Type in the code

Press enter

A list of your freebies will appear in the chat, or a red error message will come up, in which case you need to retry.

If your code isn't working, firstly check that it's written exactly as seen above - including the '/code' part, which is a command for the game. Without it, you're just writing the word. If it still doesn't work, the code may have expired - but don't worry, we update this page regularly and will be back with more soon enough.

How do I get more Pixel Quest codes?

It's not that easy to tell when Pixel Quest codes will drop, because the developer doesn't release them on a set schedule. Instead, to hunt codes down yourself, you'll have to manually look for them at random times. That's why we recommend you leave it to us to do the hard work - just bookmark this page and come back often to check in on our regularly updated list.

Is there a Pixel Quest Discord server?

There is a Pixel Quest Discord server, and you can join here to chat about the game with other players, and get all the latest from the developers - including news about updates, sneak peeks, and more.

Expired codes:

/code FORGE

/code LAVA

/code GRAVEYARD

/code PIXELQUEST

/code NUTCRACKER

/code PIXELMAS

/code THANKSGIVING

/code ONTIMEQUEST

/code TODAYSPICKS

/code PQ

You've reached the end of the available Pixel Quest codes, but don't worry - we'll be back with more very soon.