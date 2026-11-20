You've heard of Dragon Ball Z, but now there's a Roblox game where your favorite characters go up against each other. Naturally, an intriguing concept like that, alongside its flawless execution, would lead you to want to be the best, so we've got some Pixel Z codes to help you rise and grind.

Codes offer packs and coins, which will help you build up your catalogue of fighters. We all know it's essential to gather and master a variety of characters, just in case someone happens to lock your main. Let's get into it.

Here are all the new Pixel Z codes:

20KTHX - a pack and 400 coins (new!)

- a pack and 400 coins (new!) 15KOMG - a pack and 400 coins

Pixel Z is just one of the many Roblox games that offer freebies, so head to our list of Roblox codes for all the latest.

How do I redeem my Pixel Z codes?

It's a pretty simple process to claim your Pixel Z freebies, but in case you missed it, here's how to snap up your items.

Launch Pixel Z on Roblox

Tap 'codes' at the top of the main screen

Put your code into the box provided

Hit 'redeem' and find out what you got!

How do I get more Pixel Z codes?

The best way to get Pixel Z codes, other than badgering the developer, which we don't recommend, is to check back right here on this page. In case you didn't know, it's our job to hunt down and track new codes for you to redeem, so you can trust that we're certified experts. That being said, if you do want to have a look yourself, you can hunt freebies down through the game's social media channels.

Is there a Pixel Z Discord server?

There is, and you can join it here to become a fully-fledged member of the community. Hop into voice to fight your friends in real time, ask the developer questions, get the latest on the game's updates, or enter giveaways for some prizes. There's plenty to like about the server.