Inside meets Studio Ghibli in this side-scrolling indie puzzler

If you're looking for a portable indie puzzler to play this winter, look no further than Planet of Lana, which developer Wishfully Studios and publisher Playdigious are bringing to mobile. This side-scrolling adventure follows Lana and her companion, Mui, as they traverse a dangerous yet beautiful planet to save Lana's sister.

Originally released in 2023, Planet of Lana takes inspiration from cinematic indie games like Limbo and Inside, focusing on stealth and puzzle-solving instead of combat, as Lana and Mui avoid alien robots who have invaded a once-peaceful planet. You use the pair's abilities to walk, swim, and sneak your way through stunning, hand-painted landscapes in a heartfelt story that's ultimately about protecting the balance between humans and nature.

Playdigious' mobile port takes everything wonderful about the Switch game and brings it to a smaller screen, letting you take the journey anywhere. If you've not played Planet of Lana yet, this is the perfect opportunity, as its sequel is set for release in 2026. Planet of Lana II picks up directly after the conclusion of the first game, and according to the game's director, it "doubles the size and scope of the original."

When is the Planet of Lana mobile release date?

Planet of Lana launches on iOS and Android on December 9, 2025. You can pre-register on Google Play or pre-order on the App Store now to avoid missing out on the 10% off launch price.

