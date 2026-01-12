Plant Brainrot Simulator codes January 2026

If those pesky brainrots are giving you grief, it's time to snag yourself some Plant Brainrot Simulator codes to show them who's boss. These freebies offer valuable goodies that can give you the upper hand, because, as you all know, it can take time you don't have to grow your plants to attack the brainrots.

One of our favorite things is the upgrade system, which lets you use coins and rebirth to build a robust defense to keep your garden free of trouble. We're also fond of not really having to do much when it comes to attacking, thanks to the plants operating on autopilot - don't look at us like that, you know you like not having to constantly click buttons, too.

Here are all of the new Plant Brainrot Simulator codes:

RELEASE - rewards

How do I redeem Plant Brainrot Simulator codes?

To redeem Plant Brainrot Simulator codes, you need to:

Launch Plant Brainrot Simulator on Roblox

Hit the telegram icon

Enter your code

Tap claim

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Plant Brainrot Simulator codes?

Plant Brainrot Simulator codes hand out freebies to help you better defend your garden, though it's unclear when you can expect the developer, Rainbow Isle Studio, to release new ones. As such, it's best to bookmark this page and check in periodically to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Plant Brainrot Simulator Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Plant Brainrot Simulator Discord that you can join, and we highly recommend it if you want to be in the know about the latest updates and news. Plus, you can talk strategy with other players to put an end to those pesky brainrots once and for all.

How do I get more Plant Brainrot Simulator codes?

To get more Plant Brainrot Simulator codes, it's best to follow the game's social media channel, be part of the Discord server, and join the Rainbow Isle Studio Roblox group. However, searching for codes is time-consuming, and since we do it anyway, it's best to just check in with us whenever you fancy a freebie.

