Plants Tower Defense codes January 2026

While this Plants vs Zombies fan-made Roblox game is great, Plants Tower Defense codes can make all the difference as you make your way through the levels on offer. This is especially true if you don't have friends to play with, as though four-player lobbies are available, I don't know anyone else who plays IRL, and I'm a little shy.

Codes can net you free coins and gems, which you can use to purchase powerful upgrades, seed packs to get new units, and cosmetics, the latter of which can really give you that zombie feel if you want to represent the original game.

Here are all of the new Plants Tower Defense codes:

primitive - 300 coins (new!)

newyear - 1,126 coins

gem - 20 gems

0326 - 160 gems

Plants Tower Defense is just one of many Roblox games that offer you freebies via Roblox codes, so get redeeming quickly. These goodies won't be around forever.

How do I redeem Plants Tower Defense codes?

Luckily, redeeming Plants Tower Defense codes is super simple, as you just need to follow the steps below:

Launch Plants Tower Defense on Roblox

Hit the 'shop' button and scroll all the way down

Input your code and press 'enter'

You won't get a notification that the code has worked, but you should see your inventory fill up

Why aren't my Plants Tower Defense codes working?

There could be a number of reasons why your codes aren't working, but before we start troubleshooting, make sure that you're really unable to redeem them. Since there's no message telling you if you have been successful with redemption, it can be hard to tell whether you're actually having problems, or whether you've already been credited and have been unable to tell. Make sure you keep an eye on your inventory and currency balances before you put in a code, so that you can tell what's going on.

If you're sure the code hasn't worked, make sure that you've input it exactly as it's seen above. Codes are often case-sensitive, so capital letters matter, and a common mistake that people make is accidentally adding a space before or after they paste one in, so make sure this hasn't happened to you. If none of these solutions work, the code may have expired. We update this page regularly with all the newest codes, so come back here soon to get more fresh freebies from us.

How do I get more Plants Tower Defense codes?

While the developer doesn't drop codes consistently, codes are posted in the Discord server whenever they're available to redeem, so this is always a good way to check for more. You might want to check whenever the game gets an update, or if there's a real-life holiday period, as many games offer codes at these times. However, it can be a pain remembering to look, especially if you don't use Discord all that much, so we recommend bookmarking this page and coming back often for all your freebie needs.

Is there a Plants Tower Defense Discord server?

The developer of Plants Tower Defense has a Discord server and you can join it here to chat with other players, get updates about the game straight from the source, and share memes and art relating to the game. It seems worth it to join, if you ask us - who doesn't love memes?