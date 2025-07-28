Competitive Pokémon is finally getting a fresh coat of paint with the launch of the Play Pokémon Access app. This new portal acts as a hub for everything a competitive VGC, Go, or TCG player needs, and it's a breath of fresh air for the community.

It's been over 20 years since the first ever Pokémon World Championship event, and technology has come a long way since then, but The Pokémon Company International's events have long felt behind the times compared to other tournament structures. The Play Pokémon Access app is a first step in the right direction, allowing trainers to find their local VGC, TCG, and Pokémon Go events, view their championship points, and check the rules, all from one handy location.

As well as consolidating all of the various resources that competitive players need into one place, including team sheets, lists of banned Pokémon, and even a TCG card database, you can collect badges for your profile by taking part in sanctioned events. I've already got three badges for attending my local league, and this gameified element will definitely encourage me to go more often. It's easy to access your Player ID for event registration, and the addition of personalized QR codes should speed up the check-in process at regionals significantly.

While the Play Pokémon Access app has a bunch of useful features, Pokémon competitive play is still a few steps behind. Even at the largest events, we have to report our match outcomes on paper slips, while other games use an online match reporting system that Pokémon could easily integrate into this new app. Plus, you still have to register for tournaments using an external service, RK9, which is confusing for new competitors.

Overall, the Play Pokémon Access app is a great addition to the competitive Pokémon landscape, and with the Pokémon Champions release date on the horizon, I'm sure that more people than ever will take an interest in VGC.