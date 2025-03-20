Pick up this delightful retro gaming handheld before it gets a price bump

Even in the world of retro gaming handhelds, the Playdate is a bit of an oddity. I don’t mean that in a bad way, but while a lot of the options from Anbernic and Retroid are all about emulation, the Playdate is much more unique, with a catalog of original games and an enigmatic crank handheld design. Well, the bad news is that the Playdate is about to get a bit more expensive, but fortunately, there are a couple of ways to get around that price hike, if you act fast.

While Panic, the brand behind the Playdate, is raising the price of one of the best retro handhelds from $199 to $229 on March 25, the price rise hasn’t kicked in yet, so if you’ve always thought about ordering one, now is the time to do so. Admittedly, it doesn’t seem like this price bump comes from a place of greed from Panic, but rather an increase in costs at a new factory that the brand is using to manufacture the devices.

However, if you can’t pick up a Playdate right away but don’t want to spend over $200 on one further down the line, there’s another way around the price increase. Panic is planning on selling off some refurbished Playdates for just $179, also from March 25, but be warned, the official site alludes to a very limited availability. This is a pretty great deal for $179, and while these devices might come with “very minor cosmetic issues,” they all work as intended, and Panic is even offering a six-month warranty, just in case.

If you still need convincing that picking up this niche little gaming device is a good idea, our Playdate review might help convince you. We awarded the handheld an 8/10 score when it first hit the scene, and it’s only benefitted from some great games arriving on the platform in the last couple of years, including gems such as Root Bear, which just got a massive new update, plus Mars After Midnight and Echo: The Oracle’s Scroll. Considering the limitations of the device, there’s a great variety of titles, with new games arriving all the time.

There you have it, the news that the Playdate is getting a price bump and a couple of ways you can pick it up for the original price if you’re quick enough. For more great buying advice, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets, with a range of options to suit all needs and budgets. Or, if you want a more powerful portable piece of kit, see our list of the best handheld consoles.