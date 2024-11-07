As we get closer to award season for the games industry, a new roster of contenders makes its way to the forefront. The Playing for the Planet Awards nominee list is here, marking the debut show’s potential winners.

Playing for the Planet came to be in 2019 at the UN Climate Action Summit. Since then, it’s worked to help companies make real commitments when it comes to sustainability and benefitting the environment. This includes a lot of messages in games about how everyone can help and the real effects of climate change on the Earth.

This year, we have the first Playing for the Planet Awards, crowning winners across 13 categories. Nominees comprise some of the best mobile games, studios like Rare, and even huge games like Minecraft.

The award show will take place in Metacore’s offices in Helsinki. You know, the studio behind Merge Mansion! You can also tune in online to see who wins each category. The awards are meant to honor those who show a “commitment to sustainability, climate, and the environment through varying initiatives in 2024.” This includes 2024’s Green Game Jam, the fifth to date, featuring games like Pokémon Go, June’s Journey, and Merge Mansion.

Here are a few of the categories and nominees in this year’s award show:

United Nations Environment Programme choice:

Carbon Island

Dragon Mania Legends

EverForest

June’s Journey

Sky Farm Island

Call to Action:

Farm Ville 3

Klondike Adventures

Love & Pies

PUBG MOBILE

Sky Farm Island

Player’s Choice:

Hay Day

June’s Journey

Love & Pies

PUBG Mobile

Other categories include Best Purpose-Driven Game, where the card game Beecarbonize is a nominee – we had the pleasure of reviewing it, which you can read here. Subway Surfers also gets a nomination for the Google Choice Award, likely off the back of the team’s work for Earth Day 2024.

We’ll definitely be tuning in, as we like to keep our eyes on all things environmental. This year, we sat down with Professor Mark Maslin to talk about his work with PUBG Mobile’s Play for Green campaign, and we’ve previously highlighted Whitethorn Games’ approach to sustainability.

If this makes you want to flex your green thumbs, we recommend these farm games and free mobile games – some of which are among the nominees.