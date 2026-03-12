New PlayStation handheld leak suggests there might not be too long to wait for Sony's answer to the Nintendo Switch 2

If you're one of the many waiting on Sony's next handheld device, we might have some good news. A new leak suggests that the much-anticipated PlayStation handheld and the PS6 are on track to launch for the 2027 holiday season, defying another recent report that suggested we could be waiting until 2029 for Sony to take on the Nintendo Switch 2 and the rest of the best handheld consoles.

The new leak is courtesy of KeplerL2, an industry tipster with a pretty reliable track record, who has suggested that the PlayStation handheld, PS6, and also the next Xbox console are all "on track" for a late 2027 launch. KeplerL2 isn't the only one suggesting this release window, with Moore's Law is Dead also floating a similar launch period, or early 2028 at the latest.

It's worth noting that both of the sources pointing to 2027 are at odds with a recent Bloomberg report suggesting the next generation of PlayStation consoles might not arrive until 2029. According to that article, Sony's plans could be delayed due to the ongoing RAM shortage or a price hike to reflect higher RAM costs, but given the reliability of the sources behind the 2027 leaks, it all now seems pretty up in the air.

It makes sense that Sony would want to release its next handheld as soon as possible, given that the Nintendo Switch 2 has already been around for a few months, selling over 15 million units. Not only that, but there's also some suggestion that the Steam Deck 2 could be in the works at Valve, though there's no official confirmation. Both the Switch 2 and a souped-up Steam Deck successor would provide Sony's own handheld with plenty of competition.

Given these new developments, we'll be keeping an eye out for any more leaks or any information out of Sony that suggests when the PlayStation handheld might get its big reveal. If a 2027 launch is on the card, we're not likely to hear much from any official sources for a while yet, but given that Xbox is already starting to hype up its next home console, anything is possible.