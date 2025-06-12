The PlayStation handheld could be capable of running PS5 games, says new leak

Following the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 and the big reveal of the ROG Xbox Ally, the only member of gaming's big three that won't have a handheld by the end of the year is Sony. However, that doesn't mean a PlayStation handheld isn't on the way, and thanks to a supposed new leak, we've got even more details to check out surrounding the spiritual successor to the PS Vita.

The most exciting bit of new information from the leak is that the PlayStation handheld could offer AI upscaling thanks to its AMD hardware, making it capable of running PS5 games. It also seems that the device boasts 16GB of RAM, matching some of the picks for the best handheld consoles, such as the Steam Deck OLED and the Asus ROG Ally. The more RAM, the quicker your game loads, so we're expecting some nifty performance capabilities from the device when, or if, it eventually arrives.

The new details are courtesy of leaker KeplerL2's post on the NeoGAF forum, via Notebookcheck. This is the same tipster who has previously shared details on the rumored PlayStation handheld, but given that we've still not heard anything from Sony itself, we've no way of knowing how reliable the claims are.

While the latest PlayStation handheld leaks are pretty exciting, I have to dampen the mood slightly by pointing out that we're not expecting the console to launch until 2028, or perhaps 2027 at the earliest. We've heard suggestions that the handheld could launch alongside Sony's next home console, which seems likely to arrive in 2027, provided the gaming giant sticks to its regular pattern of a new launch every seven years or so. Still, a lot could change between now and then, and we'll be keeping an eye out for any more leaks or rumors.

That's our take on the latest supposed PlayStation handheld leaks. If you're looking for a portable powerhouse to game on while we wait for more details, be sure to check out our guides to the best Steam Deck alternatives while you're here. Or, if you're itching to check out 2025's most in-demand hardware, see our Nintendo Switch 2 review.