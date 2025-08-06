Sony's PlayStation handheld could blow the upcoming Xbox Ally out of the water

As we reach the second half of 2025, Microsoft is preparing its Xbox Ally in collaboration with Asus, and the Nintendo Switch 2 is already a behemoth in its global sales. But that doesn't mean Sony is resting on its laurels. After it emerged that the company is allegedly working on a PlayStation handheld, or PS6 handheld, as well as a new console, a new leak has revealed what the specs could be. And if true, it could obliterate the competition once it launches alongside the PS6, while also featuring some welcome additions for PlayStation fans.

According to YouTuber 'Moore's Law is Dead', the PS6 handheld, codenamed 'Canis', allegedly includes the following:

3nm CPU with the 'Navi 5' chipset from AMD, featuring 6 cores

RDNA 5 GPU around 1.6GHz to 2GHz with GDDR7 memory

LPDDR5X-7500 memory

Backwards compatibility with PS5 and PS4 games

Touchscreen

160W TDP

1x microSD slot, 1x M.2 SSD slot

Haptics, dual microphones

A USB-C port that can charge and enable a video out feature

Essentially, these specs wipe the floor with the Xbox Ally as well as the Steam Deck OLED and other handheld consoles. It means that the new handheld could easily play games from PlayStation's past, like the best PSP games, while also showcasing cutting-edge titles that take advantage of its bigger brother, the PS6 console. Thanks to other features like a microSD slot, users could expand the handheld's storage further to download even more games to play on the go.

It's revealing that Sony recognises that the gaming handheld space can't be ignored anymore. Granted, it has the PlayStation Portal, a device that looks like a stretched-out Dual Sense Controller with a screen in the middle, but it's purely a way of playing games over Wi-Fi. Back when Sony released the PlayStation Vita handheld in 2012, it made an impression with its forward-facing features, like an OLED touchscreen, a 3G cellular option, and more. It's why we put the case for the company to look at the Vita for its PS6 handheld.

With 'Moore's Law is Dead' also reporting that the device could launch as soon as the end of 2027, it may not be long until we see what the successor to the PlayStation 5 is capable of, both in console and handheld forms. Of course, we'll have to wait for official confirmation from Sony first.

