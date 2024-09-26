We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The new PS Portal still feels like a massive missed opportunity

Sony is dressing up the PlayStation Portal in a nostalgic 30th anniversary design, but it still feels like a major missed opportunity.

Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Mobile tech & hardware 

Nostalgia is a powerful thing, and Sony knows it, as it tries to offset the backlash of the PS5 Pro price tag with the PlayStation 30th anniversary collection. Included within this drop is a brand-new PlayStation Portal, freshly adorned in that familiar gray finish, with the original colorful logo proudly on display. Yet, as awesome as this colorway is, I can’t help but feel like it’d be more exciting if it was for a ‘proper’ Sony handheld.

It feels like an eternity has passed since I first got my hands on the PlayStation Portable, Sony’s almighty foray into the handheld market after a brief stint with the PocketStation in 1999. I owe so many of my formative gaming memories to many of the best PSP games, like the underrated Chili Con Carnage or GTA: Liberty City Stories. I was admittedly late to the PlayStation Vita era, but while it didn’t quite have the same impact at the time of release, its lasting legacy can’t be ignored. However, I’m not counting the PlayStation Portal as a new PlayStation handheld.

The purpose of the PlayStation Portal remains a point of contention, ever since it hit shelves nine months ago. While some players appreciate the ability to cloud stream triple-A action games like Spider-Man 2 or FPS games like The Finals away from home, it just does nothing for me as a concept. As impressive of an imitation of the PlayStation 5 experience as it may be, that’s all it chalks up to be. However, against its divisive nature, the PS Portal has been a resounding sales success for Sony too.

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition: An image of the PS1-style PS Portal.

Up until April this year, the streaming device had been out of stock frequently and has only just started to become easier to acquire over the summer. There’s clearly an audience for it, even if the Portal’s use cases are very niche.

Even PlayStation’s vice president of product management Hiromi Wakai knows it, telling GameFile earlier this year that it’s “best suited for people with specific needs and those who want to play in a specific way, so the reactions after the announcement were very much within our expectations.” I’m not just looking to extend the PS5 experience, though. The beauty of the PSP and PS Vita is that dedicated experiences were crafted for them, utilizing their onboard features.

I still remember geeking out over Uncharted Golden Abyss incorporating the Vita’s touchpad into gameplay. Bangers like Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops or God of War: Chains of Olympus drove the PSP hard too, as you couldn’t play them elsewhere. These were games that celebrated the strengths of Sony’s outlook on gaming.

YouTube Thumbnail

Devices like the Ayaneo Pocket DMG or Retroid Pocket 5 make it clear that players want to revisit these handheld-specific experiences, yet Sony continues to shy away from them – at least for now. Insider Gaming claimed in August that following the PS Portal’s sales success that Sony is “paying very close attention to the current handheld market.”

How closely remains to be seen, but it will be telling to see how it responds if Xbox’s alleged handheld is revealed before the year is over. Instead, for now, there’s a new coat of paint to remind you of better days that will soften the blow of the PlayStation Portal’s hollow shell.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from tending to his Stardew Valley duties with his friends or listening to the Zenless Zone Zero soundtrack, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.