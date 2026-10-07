A PlayStation Portal OLED could be coming soon, according to a new listing

Almost three years after the launch of the original handheld, it looks like a PlayStation Portal OLED could be on the way. While Sony's game streaming device hasn't proven as popular as the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, there's still an active player base, many of whom have been waiting for an OLED version. According to some fresh information, it could be in the works.

These new details are courtesy of social media tipster Zuby_Tech, via X, and point to two new Wi-Fi Alliance certificate listings from Sony, under the model numbers CFI-Y2000 and CFI-Y2105. That's noteworthy because the current Portal models are identifiable by their model numbers CFI-Y1000, CFI-Y1001, and CFI-Y1016. This update also follows a supposed leak from earlier in 2026, courtesy of Kepler_L2, suggesting an OLED version of the device was on the way as early as this year.

Zuby_Tech previously claimed the PlayStation Portal OLED could support a 120Hz refresh rate, while the current LCD model is limited to 60Hz. That upgrade would significantly enhance gaming on the Portal, as higher refresh rates make for smoother gameplay, while an OLED display means more vivid colors and true blacks. The difference between OLED and LCD screen tech is one of the reasons that the Steam Deck OLED currently sits atop our guide to the best handheld consoles.

If this OLED upgrade rumor comes to fruition, it would continue the PlayStation Portal's glow-up over the last year or so. A lot of potential users were put off by the PS5 Remote Play requirements, but the handheld is now much more approachable, especially as it can cloud-stream PS Plus Premium games.

It's worth noting that there's a small chance that this listing might not be as exciting as it appears. Nintendo has recently had to introduce a new version of the Nintendo Switch 2 with a replaceable battery pack to meet new European regulations, and Sony could be doing the same thing, as the listings themselves don't refer directly to OLED displays. With that in mind, it's worth taking this new rumor with a pinch of salt until we get official confirmation from Sony itself.