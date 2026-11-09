The new PlayStation Portal Player looks great, but there's a pretty big catch

The PlayStation Portal has had something of a tricky time since it first launched back in 2023. It faced a lot of criticism in the early days due to its reliance on streaming and some hardware limitations, but since then, it's had something of a glow-up, enjoying something of a renaissance over the past year or so. Now, after months of rumors, a new version is coming in the form of the PlayStation Portal Player, and it sounds like a real upgrade.

The PlayStation Portal Player is launching in Japan on December 10 for ¥39,980, the equivalent of about $253 / £188, making it significantly cheaper than some of the top picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles. The big difference between this version and the current model is that it has additional storage for what Sony describes as "future functionality," with the promise of more details as to why it needs extra space in the near future.

As for the design, it's essentially the same as the original, with a sleek Midnight Black colorway, an 8-inch 1080p LCD, and adaptive triggers. It also comes with a free month of PlayStation Plus Premium, which includes a whole library of games to pick up and play as soon as the device is set up.

While the PlayStation Portal Player looks pretty tempting, there is a fly in the ointment. As of the time of writing, Sony hasn't confirmed a global launch. Usually, this is where we'd say you could look at importing the device, but there's a catch there too, as it's a Japanese-language exclusive and only works with PlayStation accounts registered in Japan.

Given this version's exclusivity to Japan, we'll be keeping a close eye on the global PlayStation social media accounts for any updates regarding a wider launch. Pre-orders for the Portal Player start this Friday, November 13, so if there is an update regarding a global launch, we'd expect to hear something pretty soon.