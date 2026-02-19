Just when I thought Android handhelds couldn't get any weirder, here comes the Pocket Super Knob 5000

Yes, you read that headline correctly. The subject of this article is the Pocket Super Knob 5000, a new Android gaming handheld from GameMT. The name might sound ridiculous, but it makes sense when you look at the thing, as there's an actual knob on its bottom right corner where a lot of the alternatives have a second thumbstick. It's a markedly different control scheme from a lot of the top picks from our guide to the best retro handhelds, but it could be a unique selling point to attract some potential users.

For the most part, the Pocket Super Knob looks like a lot of its handheld rivals, such as the Retroid Pocket 6 and the Konkr Pocket Fit, with a design reminiscent of the PS Vita. The big difference is that knob, which, if it's anything like the GameMT EX5, is used to change performance modes on the device.

The knob is a pretty unique feature, but it comes with some downsides. Now more than ever, most games require a second thumbstick to control the camera or character movement, making some of the best mobile games practically unplayable on the Super Knob. There is the option to use the touchscreen in conjunction with the left-side thumbstick, but, as far as I'm concerned, this defeats part of the point of getting an Android handheld, since it's not all that different from using your phone.

Outside of the design, GameMT has shared more details on the Pocket Super Knob's specs. The handheld packs the MediaTek Helio G85 chip, as well as a 5-inch 1080p display and a Hall-effect thumbstick. What we're essentially looking at is a budget handheld, which could explain the reason for the knob-oriented design, as it helps the device stand out in an increasingly saturated market.

At the time of writing, there's no concrete release date for the Pocket Super Knob, but X user Retro Gaming With Deadfred, who shared the original details, has pointed to an April launch. Personally, I'm not all that optimistic about the handheld's prospects, as the lack of a second thumbstick is a bit of a deal-breaker, but it could prove me wrong if the price is right.