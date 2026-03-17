Poco X8 Pro Max review - an Android flagship killer worthy of the name

Verdict The Poco X8 Pro Max is an impressive bit of kit that can serve anyone's needs, boasting great performance in both general use and gaming, along with a slick design and cameras that capture stunning photos. The battery is also a huge selling point, being among the very best, if not the best, on the market. Pros Fantastic battery

Comes with a case

Great performance Cons No charger

Oh boy, I do love testing out a fresh phone. Yes, new devices arrive all the time, but that just means there's never a dull moment in the world of mobile hardware. While brands such as Apple and Samsung typically draw the most attention, there are other excellent companies with respectable devices to offer, including Xiaomi, which has a new entry in its spin-off brand. The Poco X8 Pro Max is here, and it's ready to make an impact.

With great cameras, an outstanding battery, and solid performance, the Poco X8 Pro Max looks to be a true flagship killer, offering quality at an affordable price. It's certainly impressed me so far - it's great to see the first Pro Max model from the brand get off to a flying start. Still, is it enough to compete with the best gaming phones? Well, let's get into it.

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Price and Availability

The Poco X8 Pro Max costs a very respectable $469 to $529, depending on the storage you go for, though there's also an early bird offer for 256GB and 512GB options, coming in at $429 and $459, respectively, and it's to be readily available to purchase in the US. As such, it's an excellent choice if you don't want to break the bank, and, as you'll see throughout this review, you don't exactly have to make any awful concessions either. Xiaomi is launching the phone globally, though it's best to check whether it's available in your region.

For this review, I received a White version of the Poco X8 Pro Max, packing 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

Specs

Here are the Poco X8 Pro Max's specs:

Battery 8,500 mAh Display 6.83- and it prominch 120Hz AMOLED (2,772 x 1,280) Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 9500s RAM 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Front Camera 20 MP Back Cameras 50 MP main and 8 MP ultrawide Colors Black, White, Blue

Performance and gaming

As a bona fide gamer, performance is the most important thing to me when looking at a cell phone, so you'd best believe I immediately got to work putting the Poco X8 Pro Max through its paces, with some of the best mobile games being especially demanding. I'm a sucker for Destiny: Rising, though no testing of a phone's gaming capabilities is complete without firing up a Hoyoverse game.

The Poco X8 Pro Max packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, a very new bit of kit that launched in January 2026, and, as a chipset made for flagship devices, I had some high expectations for its performance. Let me tell you, I'm impressed with it, especially for the price point, making it a stellar choice for anyone with a mid-range phone budget.

Smooth is the first word that comes to mind, both for general performance and its gaming prowess, with the phone running incredibly well - granted, the chipset isn't quite on par with the Apple A19 Pro or Snapdragon 8 Elite but it's mighty close, and considering you find that in phones that cost twice as much as the Poco X 8 Pro Max, I'd absolutely say that you're getting your money's worth. From demanding games to menial tasks like swiping the screen, I've actually taken to using this phone to have Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube, and other services running as background noise while I'm working.

Beyond your typical performance and gaming, I have to give a shout-out to this phone's audio capabilities. Genuinely, it boasts the best speakers I've ever experienced with a phone, making it my go-to for listening to music when working. The sound is incredibly well-balanced, and it can reach impressive volumes, ensuring you have absolutely no trouble hearing it, even if you have it in a completely different room in the house. I could hear this thing perfectly from different floors.

Features and Software

Ah, I do love a phone that doesn't have a ton of bloatware to shove down my throat. Don't get me wrong, like any phone, there are some applications on there that have no place for me personally, but the offence is nowhere near as grievous as other phones I've played around with. The Poco X8 Pro Max has HyperOS 3 as its operating system, which feels a lot more fluid than it used to be, though it still doesn't quite meet the same user-friendly standard as iOS.

Naturally, as is increasingly common in the modern world of mobile tech, the Poco X8 Pro Max includes some AI capabilities. Being completely honest, I'm pretty vehemently against AI, which poses bigger threats to various industries all the time. Still, if you value it, particularly if you also enjoy some mobile photography, you may find the AI enhancements present to be good.

When looking at gaming-specific features, the Poco X8 Pro Max has WildBoost Optimization, which helps lock in frame rates and prevent the device from becoming too crispy when playing demanding games. The phone may get a little bit warm on occasion, but it's nothing egregious thanks to this feature.

A nice little touch that I need to point out is that the phone comes with a case in the box - I always appreciate a free accessory, particularly for a device that doesn't have retail options left, right, and center for things like cases. However, while a cable is in the box, the phone doesn't come with a charger. Yes, this is becoming an increasingly prevalent issue, but it's still exactly that for me, an issue.

Design

This phone honestly reminds me of the iPhone with its design, so much so that I audibly said, 'Is this actually an iPhone?' the first time I held it, and that's not a bad thing at all. In fact, many companies seem to emulate the iPhone in their designs these days. While this comes at the cost of some design originality, why mess with what works? It looks great, is lightweight, and is nice to hold, so much so that I'm still surprised by it, even after spending several weeks with the phone. I also have to admit that it has a slick finish, with the white model giving off a slight sense of luxury.

One of the main reasons, beyond the slight improvement in the phone's tech, that people go for Pro Max versions of phones is the size. For some, they're a bit too big, but as someone who used a Samsung Galaxy Note, I don't consider the Poco X8 Pro Max too big at all. Rather, it fits quite nicely in my hand, not being overly bulky or intimidating to hold.

With its IP68 rating, you can rest easy knowing that your phone has excellent protection against dust and water. While you can't go for a swim with it, the X8 Pro Max isn't going to stop working due to an accidental dunk in a puddle or another body of water.

Display

The Poco X8 Pro Max boasts a very crisp, clean display, featuring a 120Hz AMOLED screen that delivers fantastic refresh rates and vibrant colors. While some alternatives can achieve a higher refresh rate than 120Hz, I'm one of those people who can't really tell too much of a difference beyond that, so for me, this refresh rate is as good as it gets. The phone also achieves 3,500 nits in peak brightness, matching the Xiaomi 17 flagship phone.

Thanks to the impressive screen, playing games is an absolute treat - performing well is just half the battle. Mobile games continue to make huge leaps forward with triple-A games slowly beginning to trickle in, so it's important that they look the part, too.

Cameras

If there's one thing the vast majority of people are after with their cell phones, it's a decent camera to help capture those moments you want to remember, be they from a special event or your dog looking extra adorable, cuddling up in a blanket. Admittedly, no device can really hold a candle to Samsung's most recent flagship when it comes to cameras, and it's a sentiment I have every year, firmly believing the South Korean manufacturer to be the world leader in mobile photography.

However, the Poco X8 Pro Max has very nice cameras that more than fit the bill. My main phone is an iPhone 13, so you'd best believe that I can see a huge difference when capturing images with the new Poco. On the back, the phone has a 50 MP main camera and a 20 MP ultrawide lens, and my precious pooch, Monty, was my canvas to showcase the camera's quality. You can see him neatly tucked away like a burrito after a bath, and I have to say I love the image's results, with it being sharp and detailed.

I also put the phone's zoom capabilities through its paces, capturing an image of a magpie sitting on the fence at the back of my garden. Again, the detail is good, and the photo is crisp. I could quite happily wander around taking pictures with this phone. Now, I'm not going to force you all to look at my mug, so I guess you'll just have to take my word for it that selfie camera also captures crisp images, so much so that you may begin to notice any imperfections you have a bit more.

Battery

If only every flagship phone could have such a good battery. I'm a mobile fiend; I get a lot of use out of my phone daily, be it through gaming, doom scrolling, watching murder documentaries, or the latest episode of whatever Netflix show I'm enjoying. As such, I'm used to needing to chuck my phone on charge every day, sometimes a couple of times in the span of 24 hours, but the Poco X8 Pro Max goes so far beyond that.

It takes several days before this thing needs a charge with more sporadic use and roughly two days with extensive use, thanks to its excellent 8,500 mAh battery. It's the biggest battery I've personally experienced in a phone, and let me tell you, I'm going to really struggle to go back to my iPhone 13 after this.

As for charging speeds, it doesn't take long at all to juice the phone up, with it typically nearing 100% within an hour. With such a huge battery, I can't say I'm all that disappointed with needing to wait longer than 30 to 40 minutes. It's worth noting that the phone doesn't support wireless charging, so make sure you pick up a plug.

Should you buy the Poco X8 Pro Max?

If you're in the market for a mid-range phone that honestly qualifies as a flagship killer that can hold a candle to some of the more expensive phones on the market, I think you should be looking into the Poco X8 Pro Max. It's an excellent bit of kit at a cost that doesn't break the bank, yet it makes no major concessions that seriously hinder the experience it gives you. You get to take lovely photos, enjoy playing your favorite mobile games, and experience excellent performance regardless of what you use the phone for.

I'm scratching my head trying to come up with criticisms or negatives, but beyond not including a charger, I can't really think of any. It offers a flagship performance for just over $500 (or less, depending on storage), and it might just provide the best value on the market right now.

Alternatives

If I've not sold you on the Poco X8 Pro Max and you're after a new phone, you're in luck, as there are some great alternatives that may better fit your needs.

Apple iPhone 17

While it's more expensive, you might want to consider the iPhone 17, Apple's latest flagship that features a powerful chipset for gaming, so you can make the most out of that extensive Apple Arcade library. It's fair to say that iOS is also a nice operating system; it's certainly one of the things that constantly pulls me into Apple's products.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Sticking with the mid-range pricing, there aren't many brands that boast the same reputation as Samsung, and its 2025 mid-range offering, the Galaxy A56 5G, is a worthy phone. As with most Samsung devices, it offers some good AI features for those who enjoy artificial intelligence, and its cameras remind you why the company dominates the market for lenses.