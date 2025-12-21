Pokémon Cafe Remix says that Hoenn is for the holidays with this new event

The holiday season is here in Pokémon Cafe Remix, but that doesn't mean it has to be cold outside. The gen three grass starter, Treecko, makes its debut in the mobile puzzle game with its own event, Treecko's Forest, bringing the tropical Hoenn vibes to warm us all up.

Treecko's Forest is a Cafe Pop-Up event in Pokémon Cafe Remix that gives you the chance to not only unlock and recruit the grass Pokémon as a helper, but also some fancy cafe decorations at the same time. You can decorate your cozy cafe with a giant golden Gengar statue, a Scolipede-themed lamp, and some Gothic Seats clearly modeled after Roserade's buds.

Earn event points by completing specially-selected standard levels to grab Treecko, its level-up materials, and a bunch of other rewards. Plus, a brand-new special delivery banner is running at the same time, featuring Galarian Ponyta wearing a Christmas outfit. It's totally adorable and has different ingredient specialities to its base form, so it's worth picking up.

When is the Pokémon Cafe Remix Treecko's Forest event?

The Treecko's Forest event in Pokémon Cafe Remix runs from December 21, 2025, to January 1, 2026. That means you've got a week and a half to grab the gen 3 Pokémon for yourself, as well as the dressed-up Galarian Ponyta.

We cover all sorts of Pokémon news here at Pocket Tactics. Take a look at our Pokémon Go events page to see what the location-based mobile game has in store for the holiday season, or check out our Pokémon ZA Pikachu and Pokémon ZA Eevee guides to help fill out your Pokédex in the new Switch game.