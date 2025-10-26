You can visit Pokémon Legends: Z-A Zygarde's favorite cafe, but it's not in Lumiose

Thanks to the long-awaited launch of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, plenty of spin-off games have got Kalos fever. TCG Pocket debuted Mega Evolution, Mega Charizard X is in Pokémon Unite, and now, one very special legendary is making its way to Pokémon Cafe ReMix.

To celebrate the mobile puzzle game's fourth anniversary and the new Switch game's release, Pokémon Cafe ReMix is welcoming Zygarde to the cafe. While we don't have all the details so far, the game's official X account shared a graphic showing Zygarde's cells and cores mixed into a puzzle with other green Pokémon like Smoliv and the Pokémon ZA starter, Chikorita.

Despite the legendary first appearing in its 50% form in Pokémon X and Y, it wasn't until the later 3DS games, Sun and Moon, that we learned about its cores and cells. Essentially, Zygarde is made up of smaller organisms called cells and cores that can bond together to create the dragon Pokémon's larger forms. If you collect 95 cells and five cores while holding a Zygarde Cube, you can summon the 100% form.

Previous Pokémon Cafe ReMix events have featured Pokémon with collection mechanics - specifically Gimmighoul and Gholdengo. I imagine that this anniversary event will run similarly, tasking us with completing timed puzzles to collect Zygarde cells and eventually invite the Pokémon itself to visit the cafe. I'm not sure which form will show up, as 50% form used to be the most common, but Pokémon Legends: Z-A mostly shows us its 10% form.

Either way, the Pokémon Cafe ReMix wiki lists Zygarde as an unreleased Pokémon that's due to land on October 27, 2025, alongside a bunch of new Halloween-themed customers and cosmetics. Maybe one day Mega Evolution will make its way into the game, just like it did in Pokémon Shuffle?

