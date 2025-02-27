Pokémon Champions is one of the latest upcoming titles in the much-beloved franchise, and as with any new release, there’s a lot to be excited about. We’ve gathered all the information we currently have on this adventure, including release date speculation, details on gameplay, trailers, and more.

What is Pokémon Champions?

Pokémon Champions is an upcoming battle simulator from Game Freak, the same developer behind Pokémon Legends Z-A. While we only have a teaser trailer to go by, it looks to be an exciting instalment to the franchise held up with plenty of tasty nostalgia. The trailer takes us on a trip down memory lane, with old-school Nintendo GameBoys, Pokémon on the DS, all the way through to the type of Pokémon gameplay we know and love on mobile and Switch.

Most excitingly, Champions heavily hints at the possibility of mobile and Switch cross-play, and during the Pokémon Presents showcase it was confirmed that the game will link up with Pokémon Home, meaning you can choose as and when you want to play, with any device. This also means you’ll be able to unleash your personal Pokémon into battle, like a true trainer.

Pokémon Champions release date speculation

Unfortunately, we don’t yet have a set in stone Pokémon Champions release date, as the game is still in development, held in the promising hands of Game Freak. Be sure to check back with us regularly, as we’ll update this guide with all the information you need, including a confirmed release date as and when it’s unveiled.

