How to link Pokémon Champions to Pokémon Home

If you’re eager to recruit some of your favorite allies, then linking Pokémon Home to Pokémon Champions can fill out your roster faster.

Pokemon Champions link to Pokemon Home: An image of a Pokemon trainer with a Nintendo Switch 2 with Pokemon Champions on the display.
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Yes, there is yet another Pokémon game to sink hours into. But you don't have to waste time amassing a lean, mean crew of your ideal 'mon for battle. You've only got space for around thirty creatures, after all. If you're wondering how you can link Pokémon Champions to Pokémon Home, then we can get you ready for your next fight.

There are some small caveats to consider in this process, and you might need to head back into training to get certain 'mon into shape. So, before we get started, make sure you're grabbing the latest Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes.

How to link Pokémon Champions to Pokémon Home

When you're ready to link Home to Champions, it isn't as tricky as you may think. First of all, if you haven't done this already, download Pokémon Home onto your Nintendo Switch or mobile.

For Nintendo Switch users:

  • Launch Pokémon Home
  • On the home screen, tap the 'Pokémon Champions' button at the bottom right
  • Allow it to check for an existing account
  • Ensure it's the correct Nintendo ID
  • Tap 'Yes' to link your account

For mobile users:

  • Launch Pokémon Home
  • Go to 'Options'
  • Tap the 'Send for a Visit' button
  • Check that the Nintendo ID is correct
  • Select your preferred Pokémon to move
  • Tap the 'Send for a Visit' at the bottom left of your screen

Pokemon Champions link to Pokemon Home: An image of Pokemon Home on mobile.

Not all of your Pokémon can make the journey, so don't be surprised if you can't take some of them with you over to Champions.

How to bring Pokémon to Pokémon Champions

Once you've linked your accounts, you'll need to retrieve your Pokémon. Here's what you need to do:

  • Launch Pokémon Champions
  • Go to the Ranch
  • Tap the 'Collect from Pokémon Home' button
  • Your Pokémon will now appear in Pokémon Champions

Pokemon Champions link to Pokemon Home: An image of the ranch in Pokemon Champions.

Why can't my Pokémon visit Pokémon Champions?

If you're experiencing some issues bringing your Pokémon into Pokémon Champions, don't fret. Some 'mon aren't available in-game right now. However, if your desired creature is available in Champions and won't budge, it could be down to a bug. So far, the Pokémon community is using a makeshift method to get around this: moving Pokémon from another game into Home and then into Champions first.

It isn't the greatest solution, but it does work until a patch appears. Of course, there are things to keep in mind. Pokémon you bring into Champions from Home keep things like EVs and ribbons. But if you send them back to Pokémon Home, any training they got in Champions doesn't carry over. If you move that same Pokémon back into Champions later, its previous Champions training is still saved, so you don't have to redo it. That said, this doesn't apply if the Pokémon comes back in a different form.

You may not know that if a Pokémon has moves that aren't allowed in Champions, you'll need to change them yourself using training in Champions. You can only transfer a Pokémon from Home into Champions if it's already part of the Champions roster, though; this will likely expand over time. Also, Pokémon you get in Champions can't be sent to Home. And like always, a Pokémon can only be sent into a game through Home if it already exists in that game.

And that's everything you need to know about linking Pokémon Champions to Pokémon Home.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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