Yes, there is yet another Pokémon game to sink hours into. But you don't have to waste time amassing a lean, mean crew of your ideal 'mon for battle. You've only got space for around thirty creatures, after all. If you're wondering how you can link Pokémon Champions to Pokémon Home, then we can get you ready for your next fight.

There are some small caveats to consider in this process, and you might need to head back into training to get certain 'mon into shape. So, before we get started, make sure you're grabbing the latest Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes.

How to link Pokémon Champions to Pokémon Home

When you're ready to link Home to Champions, it isn't as tricky as you may think. First of all, if you haven't done this already, download Pokémon Home onto your Nintendo Switch or mobile.

For Nintendo Switch users:

Launch Pokémon Home

On the home screen, tap the 'Pokémon Champions' button at the bottom right

Allow it to check for an existing account

Ensure it's the correct Nintendo ID

Tap 'Yes' to link your account

For mobile users:

Launch Pokémon Home

Go to 'Options'

Tap the 'Send for a Visit' button

Check that the Nintendo ID is correct

Select your preferred Pokémon to move

Tap the 'Send for a Visit' at the bottom left of your screen

Not all of your Pokémon can make the journey, so don't be surprised if you can't take some of them with you over to Champions.

How to bring Pokémon to Pokémon Champions

Once you've linked your accounts, you'll need to retrieve your Pokémon. Here's what you need to do:

Launch Pokémon Champions

Go to the Ranch

Tap the 'Collect from Pokémon Home' button

Your Pokémon will now appear in Pokémon Champions

Why can't my Pokémon visit Pokémon Champions?

If you're experiencing some issues bringing your Pokémon into Pokémon Champions, don't fret. Some 'mon aren't available in-game right now. However, if your desired creature is available in Champions and won't budge, it could be down to a bug. So far, the Pokémon community is using a makeshift method to get around this: moving Pokémon from another game into Home and then into Champions first.

It isn't the greatest solution, but it does work until a patch appears. Of course, there are things to keep in mind. Pokémon you bring into Champions from Home keep things like EVs and ribbons. But if you send them back to Pokémon Home, any training they got in Champions doesn't carry over. If you move that same Pokémon back into Champions later, its previous Champions training is still saved, so you don't have to redo it. That said, this doesn't apply if the Pokémon comes back in a different form.

You may not know that if a Pokémon has moves that aren't allowed in Champions, you'll need to change them yourself using training in Champions. You can only transfer a Pokémon from Home into Champions if it's already part of the Champions roster, though; this will likely expand over time. Also, Pokémon you get in Champions can't be sent to Home. And like always, a Pokémon can only be sent into a game through Home if it already exists in that game.

And that's everything you need to know about linking Pokémon Champions to Pokémon Home.