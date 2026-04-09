How to equip Mega Stones in Pokémon Champions

We’re here to tell you everything about Pokémon Champions Mega Stones, so you can increase your chances of victory.

Pokemon Champions Mega Stones: a mega evolved Dragonite floating in the air
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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Pokémon Pokémon Champions 
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Mega Evolutions made a triumphant return to Pokémon in 2025. The feature continues to be prominent, so let's look at how you can equip Pokémon Champions Mega Stones to give yourself an advantage in battle. Thanks to the introduction of new forms in Legends: Z-A, there are plenty of options for Mega Evolution, though it's worth noting that not all of them are in champions.

As you can see in our Pokémon Legends: Z-A mystery gift codes guide, sometimes you can get Mega Stones as a freebie, so it's worth keeping an eye on our Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes list just in case they pop up there, too.

Here's everything you need to know about equipping Mega Stones in Pokémon Champions:

What are Pokémon Champions Mega Stones?

Mega Stones are one of the most valuable items in Pokémon Champions, allowing specific Pokémon to Mega Evolve, making them incredibly powerful and dangerous against the opposition. However, it's not a case of 'one stone fits all' as each 'mon that can Mega Evolve has its own stone.

How do I equip Pokémon Champions Mega Stones?

It's not too difficult to equip a Mega Stone. You just need to follow these steps before you search for a battle:

  • Head to the main menu
  • Tap the box button
  • Hit 'X'
  • Head to the Mega Stone menu
  • Select the Mega Stone you want
  • Confirm the change for the compatible Pokémon (i.e., the dragoninite for Dragonite)
  • That's it!

Pokemon Champions Mega Stones: a list of mega stones next to a party of Pokemon

How do I Mega Evolve in Pokémon Champions?

You can only mega evolve when in the heat of battle, and to do so, you need to have the Pokémon be the active party member, select fight, and hit the R button to toggle mega evolution on (assuming you have the correct stone equipped). That's all there is to it, select you move, and your 'mon will Mega Evolve.

However, we must issue a warning: you can only Mega Evolve one Pokémon at a time. As such, you need to be sure it's the right time to crank up the heat. If you withdraw a Mega Evolved Pokémon, it stays in that form, preventing you from Mega Evolving your next active party member.

How do I get Pokémon Champions Mega Stones?

There are a couple of ways to get Mega Stones, following the tutorial, during which you unlock eight of them. The first is to purchase them in the frontier shop, and the second is to unlock them through the battle pass. However, as we already mentioned, they may also arrive in the form of mystery gifts, so make sure you keep an eye on our guide, just in case you can get one of these powerful items for free.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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