Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes April 2026

Our list of the new pokémon Champions mystery gift codes offers free Pokémon that you can add to your team.

Pokemon Champions mystery gift codes: a small monster stood in front of a big monster in the middle of a packed stadium
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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Like many other games in the franchise, you can use Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes to grab some handy freebies to help on your quest to become a Pokémon master. As Champions is all about multiplayer and competition, you need all the help you can get to assemble the best team possible.

Our help extends beyond freebies, too, as we can tell you how to equip Pokémon Champions mega stones, which can give you a distinct advantage on the battlefield. We also have a complete Pokédex that you can check out if you want to familiarize yourself with all of the beasts across every generation.

Here are all of the new Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes:

Machamp

  • Includes: Machamp
  • Code: CHAMP10N
  • How to claim: receive via 'Get with Code/Password' in the Mystery Gift feature
  • Valid until: May 8, 2026

Dragonite

  • Includes: Dragonite and 100 quick coins
  • Code: none
  • How to get: Play Pokémon Champions before May 8, 2026
  • Valid until: May 8, 2026

Pokemon Champions mystery gift codes: a menu showing the mystery gift option

How do I redeem Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes?

To redeem Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes, you just need to follow these steps:

  • Launch Pokémon Champions
  • Head to the bottom of the screen on the main menu
  • Tap submenu
  • Scroll down to mystery gifts
  • Enter your code
  • Head to your mailbox
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes?

Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes are an excellent way to get new Pokémon, helping you to create an even stronger team. There's no release schedule for new codes, so it's best to bookmark this page and check in periodically to ensure you don't miss out on any freebies. You need to act fast, as mystery gift codes are often available for a limited time only.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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