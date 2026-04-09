Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes April 2026

Like many other games in the franchise, you can use Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes to grab some handy freebies to help on your quest to become a Pokémon master. As Champions is all about multiplayer and competition, you need all the help you can get to assemble the best team possible.

Our help extends beyond freebies, too, as we can tell you how to equip Pokémon Champions mega stones, which can give you a distinct advantage on the battlefield. We also have a complete Pokédex that you can check out if you want to familiarize yourself with all of the beasts across every generation.

Here are all of the new Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes:

Machamp

Includes: Machamp

Machamp Code: CHAMP10N

CHAMP10N How to claim: receive via 'Get with Code/Password' in the Mystery Gift feature

receive via 'Get with Code/Password' in the Mystery Gift feature Valid until: May 8, 2026

Dragonite

Includes: Dragonite and 100 quick coins

Dragonite and 100 quick coins Code: none

none How to get: Play Pokémon Champions before May 8, 2026

Play Pokémon Champions before May 8, 2026 Valid until: May 8, 2026

How do I redeem Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes?

To redeem Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes, you just need to follow these steps:

Launch Pokémon Champions

Head to the bottom of the screen on the main menu

Tap submenu

Scroll down to mystery gifts

Enter your code

Head to your mailbox

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes?

Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes are an excellent way to get new Pokémon, helping you to create an even stronger team. There's no release schedule for new codes, so it's best to bookmark this page and check in periodically to ensure you don't miss out on any freebies. You need to act fast, as mystery gift codes are often available for a limited time only.