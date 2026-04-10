If you want to be the best trainer out there, you need to work your way up the Pokémon Champions ranked tiers, which is quite a daunting task. Still, nobody said being the best is easy. As long as you have a competitive spirit and a strong team to back you up, we're sure you can reach Champion rank in no time. Still, it doesn't hurt to learn everything you can, from how to progress through rankings to how you can lose your standing.

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Here's what you need to know about the Pokémon Champions ranked tiers:

What are Pokémon Champions ranked tiers?

Ranked tiers show your standing in Pokémon Champions, giving other players and yourself a good indication of how well you're doing on the battlefield. If you want to be the very best, you need to climb through all of the tiers, each of which has its own ranks you need to work your way through. Honestly, Ranked is only for the most competitive trainers who want to prove themselves against others with the same grit and determination.

How many Pokémon Champions ranked tiers are there?

There are six ranked tiers in Pokémon Champions, which we'll list below, and each one has four ranks. For the most part, they get their name from the various Pokéballs you can get in the franchise. At the moment, we don't know the name of the fifth tier, but we'll let you know as soon as we reach it. Truthfully, we can't even hazard a guess, as the Master Ball is tier four, and that's the best Pokéball in the franchise, so we'd be surprised if the name of tier five is something like Luxury Ball, Premier Ball, or Quick Ball.

All Pokémon Champions ranked tiers:

Poké Ball Tier

Great Ball Tier

Ultra Ball Tier

Master Ball Tier

Unknown

Champion Tier

How do I climb the Pokémon Champion ranked tiers?

Win. That's the only way to climb through the ranks in Pokémon Champions. As every tier has four ranks, each of which requires three wins to move up (e.g., Poké Ball Rank 4 to Poké Ball Rank 3), you need to get 12 wins to move up to the next tier. Sounds simple at first, but a loss means you need to start your current rank over again.

Altogether, you need to get at least 60 wins to reach the Champion tier, and, let's be honest, very few people will have a perfect record, meaning you can likely expect to need to take part in a lot more matches than that. Then, to throw an additional spanner in the works, as the game follows a season system, you only have a limited time to reach Champion tier, with all of your progress resetting when the season ends.