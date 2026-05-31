Your team in Pokémon Champions may not be around forever

We're proper loving Pokémon Champions at Pocket Tactics, but even if you're not a massive Pokémon fan, there's something very welcoming about it. It's just pure no-nonsense fights, something easy to jump in and out of in a pinch. But while there's a decent amount of 'mon you can take into the arena, producer Masaaki Hoshino knows that players want one simple thing: more.

In a recent interview, as translated by Nintendo Everything, Hoshino talks about Pokémon Champions' content cycle and how frequently the team plans to add new Pokémon to the game. However, it isn't just a simple task. With more Pokémon comes changes to regulations, and Hoshino is keenly aware of this. He expresses that while nothing is confirmed right now, he reckons that refreshing the list of usable Pokémon "could be a possibility."

Hoshino adds that "we have regulations for allowing Mega Evolutions to be usable, but when we change to a different system, I think we will also change the Pokémon to match that new system." Specifically, he explains that "there may be times in the future when Legendary Pokémon become available to use, but I think just because a Pokémon has appeared, it doesn't necessarily mean it will always be available." He reiterates that the team is open to "making adaptive changes" based on player feedback.

Whether you're playing on Nintendo Switch or mobile, Hoshino believes that cultivating an approachable experience for all skill levels comes first. He hopes that "people who have never experienced a Pokémon game before will be able to play too. With that in mind, first we want to put emphasis on ease of understanding and gradually add elements at a gentle pace." Like any free Switch game, there are still a few things to iron out.

In Connor Christie's Pokémon Champions review, he says, "I can see the potential, especially in terms of new Pokémon and useful items arriving in the game. My main concern going forward is graphics and performance, as the experience currently falls a bit short of what you'd expect from a flagship battle simulator, but there's plenty of time yet for improvements." If you're dipping your toes into Pokémon Champions for the first time, then don't worry, we've got you covered with Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes.

You can also check out our Pokémon Champions ranked tiers guide, or jump over to the Pocket Tactics Discord to find other players to trade battle tips with.