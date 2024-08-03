We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Will more Pokémon Game Boy Advance games land on Nintendo Switch?

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team will be available on your Nintendo Switch soon, but are more Game Boy Advance games coming?

If you’re itching to catch ’em all on your Nintendo Switch, the good news is that Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team is coming back into your life. This 2005 will be joining the Switch’s sturdy roster of Pokémon games imminently. In fact, you can start playing this Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS classic on Friday, August 9, 2024. However, does this mean that Nintendo is diving into the Game Boy Advance vaults for more Pokémon adventures?

Yes, there are only six days at the time of writing until Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team joins the ranks of the best Switch games available. We recently reported on Red Rescue Team’s debut on the Nintendo Switch, but what has me intrigued whether this means more GBA classics are on the horizon. The debut of Red Rescue Team is an important moment for Nintendo Switch Online, as it marks the first Pokémon game to be available within the Game Boy Advance library on the handheld.

However, there have been plenty of other notable additions within the Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Color’s game roster, such as Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, Pokémon Trading Card GamePokémon Snap, and Pokémon Puzzle League.

While Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire served a polished up remakes of Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire respectively, nothing quite beats those original two games. However, neither iterations of these games are available to play on the Nintendo Switch, and that’s a real shame. I’ll personally gladly Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen leave in the past, though. If you’re going to remake two of the best Pokémon games ever, Red and Blue, they’ve really got to cut the mustard. Sorry folks.

If more GBA related Pokémon games are in the works for some emulation treatment, it’d be nice to at least have them available to purchase as individual games. Look, I get it. Nintendo wants to incentivize using the expansion library. But I’d rather just outright have a singular experience tucked away on my dashboard without any subscription fee ties.

It really stung when FPS game definer Goldeneye hit the handheld, making the game’s iconic multiplayer modes exclusive to Switch Online members too. But enough about Mr. Bond. If you need a refresher on all the Pokémon games that hit the Game Boy Advance, here’s a quick rundown below:

  • Pokémon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire
  • Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team
  • Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire
  • Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen
  • Pokémon Emerald

In the meantime, there are other adventures to embark on, like Pokémon Go and Pokémon Sleep. I’ve even got some Pokémon Go codes at the ready for you, as well as our massive Pokédex for all your capturing needs.

