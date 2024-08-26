We love these adorable custom Pokémon Gameboy Macros

If you’re a Pokémon fan, then you’ve no doubt got a favorite, whether it’s a deep and never-ending love for a sleepy Snorlax, or wanting to – gently – squish the face of a teeny tiny Snom. There’s no denying that Pokémon are adorable, and sometimes it’d be nice to have them physically by your side as you journey through Kanto or explore Hoenn. Well, with these adorable custom macros, you can attach your favorite ‘mon to your device as you play.

Etsy shop IronFlamingoGaming lets you design your own Nintendo Gameboy Macro with a whole host of familiar faces to pop onto your Gameboy Advance. There are a bunch of different ‘mon to choose from, and a selection of colorways to fit your aesthetic, so you can make your Gameboy a home for your favorite critters.

These handcrafted macros also come with a two-color lightbar that glows on either side of your chosen Pokémon while you play. The light color depends on your Pokémon type, so whether you opt for a cool blue water-type style or an electrifying yellow with Pikachu and friends, you can customize the whole thing to your liking.

Each design is totally bespoke, and the lightbar comes with a USB charge cable, so you can pop your Poké-pals on as soon you get your hands on them. The concept of a macro involves removing the top screen of a DS and performing some hijinks that leave you with a totally unique Gameboy Advance. So not only can you have your favorite Pokémon perch on your device, but you’ll also have an improved LCD screen, fitted speakers, and a rechargeable battery.

You can pick on up from Etsy via the link below:

These gorgeous macros make a perfect gift for any Poké-fan, or if you’re like us, you can just treat yourself. There’s even free worldwide shipping, so your excuses are already running out. Go ahead, we think you deserve it.

If you’re looking for even more Pokémon goodies, we have plenty of in-game stuff to get your hands on. We have all the latest Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon Unite codes, and if you’re trying to decide which ‘mon macro to get, check out our lists of the smallest Pokémon or the cutest Pokémon to help you choose.