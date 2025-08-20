You'll need 100 Pokémon Go friends to beat this legendary

As part of Pokémon Go Fest: Max Finale, the free mobile game is adding 100-player lobbies to Gigantamax raids. The more people take part in a lobby, the higher your chance of success in the raid, so get your planners out and start recruiting all of your Pokémon Go friends.

Gigantamax Pokémon, first seen in the Galar region, are taking over Pokémon Go this weekend alongside the terrifying Eternamax Eternatus as part of the Max Finale event, the epic conclusion of this year's Pokémon Go Fest celebrations. The Pokémon Go team has announced that, for the first time, starting this weekend, up to 100 trainers can join in on a Max Battle. To prevent things from getting too hectic on your phone screen, you'll be split into groups of four or fewer for the actual battle, but just know that dozens more trainers are helping you to win.

Although you can take on its Eternamax form in Max Battles, you can still only catch the one Eternatus from encounters during Pokémon Go's Dark Skies event and Go Pass: Max Finale. It's still worth taking on these challenging raids, though, as the more Eternatus candy you get, the more you can power up the dragon Pokémon's Dynamax Cannon adventure effect. This boosts all of your Pokémon's Max Moves by one level, which is very handy if you're planning to take on all the other raids across the weekend.

Starting from 10am local time on August 23, 2025, every previously available Gigantamax Pokémon is returning to Pokémon Go in one-hour time slots. As more trainers in the 100-player lobby means a greater chance of success, we recommend coordinating with your Pokémon Go friends and local community, as well as using the RSVP planner in the app, to choose your battles wisely. The legendary gen 8 Pokémon, Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta, are also appearing more frequently in five-star raids throughout the event, so you can catch them too if you missed out in the past.

Pokémon Go hasn't confirmed whether the 100-player lobbies will return in the future, so make the most of them while you can. Visit our Pokémon Go codes page to grab some extra freebies, and study up on our poison Pokémon weakness and dragon Pokémon weakness guides to learn how to take down the creator of Dynamax, Eternatus.