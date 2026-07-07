Here's how you can watch Pokémon Go's 10th anniversary broadcast

If you want to know how fast time flies, then here's one for you: Pokémon Go is turning ten. Yes, it really has been an entire decade since Niantic turned walking to the grocery store into a quest to find rare species. As it's such a big moment for the hit Pokémon game, Niantic is rolling out the red carpet and bringing players along to celebrate the moment with an upcoming anniversary broadcast.

Released on July 6, 2016, Pokémon Go quickly became a gigantic hit. It transformed parks, streets, and public landmarks into virtual hunting grounds, encouraging millions of players to explore the real world in search of Pokémon. The summer it was released, my local supermarkets, malls, and movie theaters were teeming with people trying to fill their Pokédex. I can still remember my brother telling me he'd driven to a nearby lake on his adventures.

Whether you downloaded the free Pokémon game on launch day in 2016, have been catching Pokémon for the past decade, or are just beginning your journey, Niantic is inviting everyone to tune in for the celebration. A special broadcast is taking place on Thursday, July 9, 2026. How to watch the stream hasn't been detailed yet, but you'll likely be able to watch it on the game's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Exactly what the broadcast will include remains under wraps, with Niantic keeping details firmly top secret. Ten years later, the game continues to attract millions of players worldwide. Its roster has expanded dramatically from the original 151 Pokémon to nearly 1k species available to catch, battle, trade, and collect. Of course, there are some major milestones to look back on, which Niantic has highlighted:

Raid Battles and the revamped Gym system (2017)

Legendary Pokémon appearing in Raids (2017)

Friends, Trading, and Gifting (2018)

Trainer Battles (2018)

Go Battle League (2020)

Mega Evolution (2020)

Increased level cap to 50 (2020)

Daily Adventure Incense (2022)

Shadow Raids (2023)

Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon (2024)

Speaking about the occasion, Niantic says that "we remain focused on creating experiences that bring people together in meaningful ways, encourage adventure, and make your time in Pokémon Go even more rewarding in the years to come […] the next chapter starts now, and we can't wait to continue the journey with you."

In the meantime, stock up on the latest Pokémon Go codes, and be sure to stop by the Pocket Tactics Discord server to share your favorite memories of the game.