Shiny Wiglett debuts in Pokémon Go's Adventure Week, but not everywhere

Pokémon Go's Adventure Week is back, and it's brought a bunch of firsts along with it. As the name suggests, the event's habitat-specific spawns encourage you to get out there and explore with your friends to make the most of the week's benefits, including double catch XP and longer incense duration.

Since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launched back in 2022, more and more gen 9 Pokémon have made their way into Pokémon Go, and this year's Adventure Week event sets the stage for two more. Paldea's Toedscool and Toedscruel, the grass and ground Pokémon, are making their debuts in forest and grassland areas during this event, mirroring their preference for Tagtree Thicket and the Timeless Woods in the main series games.

As well as checking out your local grasslands, we recommend taking a trip to the beach during this Pokémon Go event if you want a chance to catch a shiny Wiglett for the first time. This water Pokémon bears a striking resemblance to Diglett, but they share no DNA. Make sure to check out mountainous areas and cities during the event, too, if you want to encounter the full range of featured 'mon.

When is Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2025?

Pokémon Go's Adventure Week kicks off at 10am local time on July 29, 2025, and ends at 8pm local time on August 3, 2025. Complete research tasks to earn resources and encounter more event Pokémon while you can.

If you're running low on supplies, be sure to check out our Pokémon Go codes page, as well as our recommendations for the best power banks to fuel your Adventure Week escapades.